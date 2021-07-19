Powell to be ‘virtual’ coach in Blitzboks’ quest for Games gold

Tokyo — The SA Sevens rugby side have turned to video conferencing in their bid to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo as Neil Powell takes on the role of virtual coach to lead the squad from his isolation room in Kagoshima.

Team SA have been hit by four infections, one in the Sevens rugby side and three within the soccer team competing at the Games.

Sevens head coach Powell has tested positive for Covid-19 and must isolate for 14 days, meaning he will not be on the sidelines when one of the pre-tournament favourites go for gold from July 26-28.