Sport / Rugby

Boks arrange another warm-up game ahead of first Lions Test

SA team to meet the Bulls in Cape Town on Saturday

15 July 2021 - 15:56 Mark Gleeson
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD
SA will play another warm-up match ahead of their Test series against the British & Irish Lions, after fixing a game for Saturday against the Bulls in Cape Town, SA director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said.

An outbreak of Covid-19, which struck down 13 players over the past fortnight, meant the Springboks played only one of two preparatory Tests against Georgia and spent last week self isolating in their rooms.

That prompted them to field most of their World Cup winning team for SA ‘A’ against the Lions in their tour match in Cape Town on Wednesday, but Erasmus said the Springboks needed another game to improve their conditioning before the first Test on July 24.

“We are 70%-80% there but there is still stuff we have to work on,” he said after Wednesday’s 17-13 victory.

As a result, the Currie Cup champions Bulls have been asked to go into quarantine and if they pass all Covid-19 tests, they will take on the Springboks on Saturday.

The fixture is likely to act as a curtain-raiser to the tour match between the Lions and the Stormers.

The Bulls were supposed to play the Lions in Pretoria last weekend but could not field a team after several Covid-19 cases in their camp.

Erasmus, who had hoped for another match against the Lions, continued to suggest it would be better if the SA ‘A’ side and Lions went head-to-head again this Saturday.

He seems, however, to have accepted that this is not part of the Lions’ planning.

Wednesday’s victory for SA ‘A’ over the Lions went according to the script, said Erasmus.

“We thought we’d get tired in the second half after just two training sessions following five days of sitting in our hotel rooms. Two yellow cards also made it difficult for ourselves. It wasn’t a brilliant game but a tough and physical one and we needed that.”

SA still have eight players self-isolating after contracting Covid-19. They are expected to rejoin the squad over the coming days, making it important that there is another match before the first Test, Erasmus said.

Reuters

Bok mental wellbeing crucial, says Erasmus

SA’s director of rugby believes Lions series has not lost credibility
Sport
1 day ago

Bok skipper Kolisi could be back after Covid-19 for first Lions Test

Star flyhalf Handré Pollard could also return, says director of rugby Rassie Erasmus
Sport
2 days ago

SA A’s clash against British & Irish Lions to field top players

Match time ahead of Test at a premium as  Springbok selectors  load  team with A-grade players
Sport
1 day ago
