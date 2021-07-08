Gatland confident Lions tour will go ahead

British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland is confident the Test series against the Springboks will go ahead despite challenges the Covid-19 pandemic has presented to both camps.

The Springboks had to take the unprecedented step on Wednesday of cancelling their second Test against Georgia on Friday after 12 members of the camp tested positive, players, management and four visitors.

The British & Irish Lions tour match was also in danger of being cancelled after a player and a staff member tested positive before their clash with the Sharks in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

Gatland though remains sanguine about the Test series going ahead.