Sport / Rugby

Lions match against Bulls postponed as Bok warm-up Test in doubt over Covid-19

06 July 2021 - 20:31 Mark Gleeson
CEO of SA Rugby Jurie Roux. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GRANT PITCHER
CEO of SA Rugby Jurie Roux. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GRANT PITCHER

The British & Irish Lions’ third tour game, on Saturday against the Bulls in Pretoria, has been postponed after several positive Covid-19 cases in the ranks of the SA team, the organisers said on Tuesday.

It is also likely that SA’s warm-up Test against Georgia, to be played in Johannesburg on Friday, will be called off after positive test results in both camps, as a third wave of coronavirus cases engulfs the country.

“The Lions’ match against the Bulls on Saturday has been postponed with a view to rescheduling or to accommodate an alternative opponent, while the Springboks’ second Test against Georgia on Friday is also being reviewed,” a joint statement from SA Rugby and the Lions said.

The Lions’ second tour match, against the Sharks in Johannesburg on Wednesday, is still proceeding.

“Four Bulls players and one member of management returned positive tests which, in combination with their close contacts, made it impossible for them to field a team, according to the tour safety protocols,” the statement said.

The game might yet go ahead later in the tour because regulations make provision for additional midweek matches to be added if all parties agree.

Four positive results in the Georgia team and four additional positive tests by Springbok players (Marvin Orie, Frans Steyn, Handré Pollard and Frans Malherbe) as well as six among the management, including coach Jacques Nienaber, have further complicated planning.

The latest medical data from the Springbok and Georgia teams will be assessed by the tour’s medical advisory group on Wednesday.

“These positive results are a setback and have underlined the danger of transmissibility of the Delta variant,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

“The Springboks’ second Test against Georgia is now in serious doubt, but we will wait for the advisory group to consider the data and we will make the final decision tomorrow.

“The priority is to maintain the integrity of the Test series and we will continue to focus on that,” he said.

A further update will be issued on potential alternative opponents for the Lions and on the Springboks’ second Test against Georgia as soon as the positions are finalised, the statement said.

SA hit a record of 26,000 daily Covid-19 cases at the weekend as its total death toll moved above 62,000. The country is in a severe lockdown after a third wave of cases has stretched hospitals and staff.

Reuters

Rugby’s Rainbow Cup loses its lustre for SA teams

Tournament split into southern and northern competitions as local teams fail to win approval to enter UK and Ireland
Sport
2 months ago

GAVIN RICH: Cloud over Rainbow Cup a blow to SA franchises and Boks

Travel restrictions and governments’ reluctance have potentially scuppered tournament
Opinion
2 months ago

Cape Town to host final leg of World Sevens Series

SA Rugby says it is working hard ‘to ensure the same high standards' are met in 2021
Sport
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Strong Springbok team named to face Georgia
Sport / Rugby
2.
Kolisi’s Boks out to lift the mood of South ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Rainbow Bridge odds cut for Durban July as ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Barty wins Blinkova battle to reach Wimbledon ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Gatland impressed with Lions competition in squad ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Lions coach puts off Test team selection

Sport / Rugby

Boks go into isolation after Lood de Jager tests positive

Sport / Rugby

Sharks looking to touring Lions for lessons

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.