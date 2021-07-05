Boks go into isolation after Lood de Jager tests positive

The Springboks cancelled training on Monday and went into isolation after another positive Covid-19 test, putting in jeopardy their Test on Friday against Georgia and raising more questions about the British & Irish Lions tour amid a third wave of infections in SA.

Springbok lock Lood de Jager returned a positive test after three positives in the SA side last week.

“The players have been placed in preventive isolation prior to further PCR testing and a review of the testing data by the medical advisory group,” said a statement from SA Rugby.

“Lood de Jager returned a positive outcome in scheduled testing and, because of his close contact with a number of squad members, the entire group has gone into isolation.” An update will be issued after the review by the advisory group and further testing, it added.

The South Africans had Covid cases last week, and selected players also went into isolation but the first Test against Georgia on Friday in Pretoria went ahead. The teams are scheduled to meet again in Johannesburg on Friday in a second warm-up for the Boks before the start of their three-Test series against the Lions later this month.

Reuters