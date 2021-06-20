Sport / Rugby

Leon MacDonald upbeat title win will spur Blues to greater heights

Players are hungry for more success, coach says after team clinches first piece of silverware since 2003

20 June 2021 - 18:12 Nick Mulvenney
Head coach Leon MacDonald of the Blues celebrates after winning the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final match between the Blues and the Highlanders at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, June 19 2021. Picture: HANNAH PETERS/GETTY IMAGES
Auckland Blues coach Leon MacDonald believes winning the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final could be the moment that sets his talented squad on the path to finally fulfilling its potential.

MacDonald admitted it was “scary” watching Saturday’s brutal final against the Highlanders at Eden Park but the Blues clinched the win in the last 10 minutes to secure a first piece of silverware since 2003.

A title in a lopsided Australasian competition — the Australian teams won two of 25 matches — may lack the prestige of New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa but MacDonald thought it could have a significant impact on his squad.

“We’ll gain belief, which is huge. We understand how tough it is and what it takes to win a title now,” he told reporters in the postmatch news conference.

“I think the guys when you speak to them in the sheds, they’re really hungry for more. They love this feeling. It might just light that fire for us to keep moving forward.”

Despite having a squad routinely packed with All Blacks, New Zealand’s best-resourced Super Rugby franchise had not played a playoff match for a decade before Saturday night.

Former All Black MacDonald came on board in 2009 and the team has steadily improved under his guidance with second place in the inaugural Aotearoa competition in 2020 and third only on a tiebreaker this year.

There will be some departures before the next Super Rugby season but 28-year-old skipper Patrick Tuipulotu will remain with the core of the squad. Joining them will be twice World Rugby Player of the Year Beauden Barrett, who has been on sabbatical in Japan, and the abundantly talented rugby league convert Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

“This group now has got massive potential,” MacDonald said. “I think we’re just starting to see in the second half of the season some massive growth from individuals, and the collective.

“We’re a young group as well which is exciting. Paddy [Tuipulotu] is one of the older statesmen and his best years are still ahead of him.”

GAVIN RICH: Toning down bluster will not be misplaced after Bulls’ Treviso slaughter

SA rugby people still have the same misguided arrogance Wallaby coach Bob Dwyer wrote about 30 years ago
The good, the jab and the rugby ... Bulls hit the road

The squad have received their vaccinations but coach Jake White says there will be further tests in the build-up to the match in Treviso
Why Jesse Kriel will think of his great-granddad when the Boks face the Lions

Family connections make the series personal for the Springbok centre
