The good, the jab and the rugby ... Bulls hit the road

The squad have received their vaccinations but coach Jake White says there will be more tests in the build-up to the match in Treviso

14 June 2021 - 16:29 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Jake White. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG
The Bulls players and management have been vaccinated ahead of their trip to the cross-hemisphere Pro14 Rainbow Cup final against Italian side Benetton Treviso at the Stadio di Monigo in Italy on Saturday.

Benetton Treviso will be representing the northern hemisphere while the Bulls will represent the southern after winning the SA leg of the competition by beating the Sharks 34-22 in Durban on Saturday.

Bulls coach Jake White said they have received their jabs but there will be further tests in the build-up to the match in Treviso.

“As it stands now‚ we have been part of the Sisonke vaccination programme‚ so we have ticked that box‚” said White.

White added that it is exciting to have the opportunity of taking on Benetton Treviso after the Bulls dominated the domestic scene during Super Rugby Unlocked‚ the Preparation Series‚ the Currie Cup and the Rainbow Cup.

“I don’t think it is a reward; I think it is an exciting time for everybody‚” he added.

“The whole of SA is keen to see a different game compared to the local derbies that we have played. Through circumstances, we have had to play each other so many times‚ in the Super Rugby Unlocked‚ the Preparation Series‚ the Rainbow Cup or the Currie Cup.

“I just saw Sharks coach Sean Everitt and he said‚ ‘Go win it for SA’. The reality is that everyone in SA wants to see something different and this is a chance for us.

“We want to play in the north and that has been happening behind the scenes at SA Rugby‚ and this is a chance to be the first team to play in the north and measure ourselves against the competition there.

“I am looking forward to taking this team and seeing how good we are when playing against a team that is unbeaten in the Rainbow Cup,” White said.

There were some logistics to be sorted out before they flew out on Monday night.

GAVIN RICH: Pity the Bulls could not face a stronger side than Benetton Treviso

Leinster or Munster would have been a far better drawcard if you want to promote Saturday’s final as being between the best of the north and south
Opinion
1 day ago

Why Jesse Kriel will think of his great-granddad when the Boks face the Lions

Family connections make the series personal for the Springbok centre
Sport
4 days ago
