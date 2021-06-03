Sport / Rugby

Stormers’ loan recruit Rosko Specman to be unleashed against the Bulls

Wing will play against some familiar faces at Loftus Versfeld

03 June 2021 - 15:46 Liam Del Carme
Rosko Specman during the DHL Stormers training session. Picture: ASHLET VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
Rosko Specman during the DHL Stormers training session. Picture: ASHLET VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES

As expected‚ Rosko Specman will be unleashed against his former teammates when the Stormers run out against the Bulls at Loftus on Friday night.

Specman‚ who is at the Stormers on loan from the Cheetahs‚ is one of four changes to the starting line-up for their Pro14 Rainbow Cup SA clash. He will be familiar with most of the Bulls having left the franchise in 2020.

The player‚ who joined the Stormers at the start of the week to get valuable game time in elevated company‚ comes in on the wing‚ while Tim Swiel’s introduction at flyhalf is the only other change in the back division from the team that downed the Sharks in Durban.

The two changes in the pack come in the form of David Meihuizen at lock for JD Schickerling‚ who picked up an ankle injury in training this week‚ while Neethling Fouche cracked the nod at tighthead prop ahead of Frans Malherbe.

Stormers’ coach John Dobson pleaded for accuracy from his squad on Friday. Not that they need reminding as it is a commodity visitors to Loftus need in abundance. “We know it will take a clinical performance to get the win on Friday and we are up for the challenge‚” said the coach.

His comments may relate to the team’s performance in their last clash against the Bulls in Cape Town. On that occasion the Stormers dominated but were met with a persistent and committed Bulls’ defence. It did not help that the Stormers coughed up possession in crucial areas‚ at vital times.

“We want to push ourselves to deliver our best rugby for the full 80 minutes as we know that we are an even better team than we have shown in this competition‚” Dobson said.

A win for the Stormers would put them right back in contention for top honours in this section of the competition. The Bulls lead the Stormers and the Sharks by four log points but with two rounds remaining‚ the visitors to Loftus have a lot to play for.

Stormers squad: Damian Willemse; Rosko Specman‚ Ruhan Nel‚ Rikus Pretorius‚ Edwill van der Merwe; Tim Swiel‚ Herschel Jantjies; Evan Roos‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Willie Engelbrecht; Marvin Orie‚ David Meihuizen; Neethling Fouche‚ Bongi Mbonambi‚ Steven Kitshoff. Replacements (from): Andre-Hugo Venter‚ Ali Vermaak‚ Frans Malherbe‚ Ernst van Rhyn‚ Marcel Theunissen; Godlen Masimla‚ Dan du Plessis‚ Sergeal Petersen‚ Lee-Marvin Mazibuko‚ Juarno Augustus

Lions have the Sharks in their sights in the Rainbow Cup SA

Van Rooyen expects a tough match against the Durban visitors
Sport
2 hours ago

Stormers assistant coach Levy raves about on-loan Specman

Cheetahs wing will be getting game time at the Stormers in a temporary move
Sport
1 day ago

Uelese’s ill discipline costs Rebels as Highlanders secure victory

Melbourne Rebels seal a 42-27 win in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman
Sport
4 days ago

GAVIN RICH: Injuries to De Jager and Snyman could have big effect on Bok approach

Six/two split on World Cup bench gave team chance to bring in an extra lock to give them a fresh tight five
Opinion
4 days ago

Juan de Jongh and Deon Fourie join returning veterans with WP contracts

Head coach John Dobson has no doubt the tough, versatile players have a lot more to offer
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Lebohang Manyama hat-trick just the tonic ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Stormers head to Loftus hoping to knock Bulls off ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Roger Federer dazzles on return to Grand Slam ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Betfred enters local arena after buying Betting ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Judy Murray backs Osaka, points to ‘extremely ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.