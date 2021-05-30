Sport / Rugby

Uelese’s ill discipline costs Rebels as Highlanders secure victory

30 May 2021 - 16:52 Michael Church
Jordan Uelese. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MICHAEL DODGE
Jordan Uelese. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MICHAEL DODGE

Sydney — The Otago Highlanders made the Melbourne Rebels pay for Jordan Uelese’s ill discipline on Sunday, scoring three tries against the Australians while the hooker was in the sin bin to seal a 42-27 win in Sydney in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

The Rebels, who have yet to win in the competition this season, briefly took an unexpected one-point lead early in the second half when George Worth slotted over his penalty from near the halfway line.

But after Uelese was shown the yellow card for kicking the ball away, the Highlanders took control, with a penalty try putting them back in front before scores from Josh Dickson and Jona Nareki effectively clinched the game.

Nareki’s 55th-minute effort was the best of the day, the winger picking up his own astute kick into the Rebels back field before sprinting over the line.

The Highlanders had made a blistering start, with Michael Collins touching down in the first minute and Mitch Hunt converting to give the New Zealanders an early seven-point lead. The advantage was increased when Sio Tomkinson finished off a flowing move in the corner, but the Rebels refused to be disheartened.

Their determination paid off as Marika Koroibete charged over the line 13 minutes before the break. With a minute left on the first-half clock, Cabous Eloff bulldozed through for a try that Matt Toomua converted to leave the Rebels trailing by just two points at halftime.

Worth’s penalty put the Rebels in front before the Highlanders’ three-try run with Uelese off the field and the New Zealanders held on when Billy Harmon was given a yellow card, conceding a solitary try as Matt Gibbon drove over the line.

Koroibete scored his second try three minutes from time, but Harmon’s late effort ensured the Highlanders claimed a win that moves them into fourth place ahead of the Chiefs.

Reuters

GAVIN RICH: Injuries to De Jager and Snyman could have big effect on Bok approach

Six/two split on World Cup bench gave team chance to bring in an extra lock to give them a fresh tight five
Opinion
3 hours ago

Juan de Jongh and Deon Fourie join returning veterans with WP contracts

Head coach John Dobson has no doubt the tough, versatile players have a lot more to offer
Sport
3 days ago

WP unhappy with reports Damian Willemse earns R5m a year

A line is crossed when people speculate about a player’s salary and get it wrong‚ board chair says
Sport
4 days ago

White views week off as chance to replenish Bulls squad

Players such as Ivan van Zyl‚ Marcell Coetzee‚ Travis Ismaiel and Gio Aplon will return to the team
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Thomas Tuchel factor brings new life to Premier ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Apathy over Proteas’ Windies ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Alaba over the moon with move to Real Madrid
Sport / Soccer
4.
Caster Semenya targets 5,000m slot at Tokyo ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Pirates lick Amazulu to vie for second spot
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Oceania rugby sevens teams join hands before Olympics

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.