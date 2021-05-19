Quality of emerging talent at Bulls impresses Morné Steyn

Former Springbok flyhalf Morné Steyn predicts a great future for most of the players he has seen at Loftus as they continue with their development at the Bulls.

The 22-year-old David Kriel and 21-year-old Elrigh Louw are among a group of talented young players who are emerging at the franchise and have impressed the experienced Steyn.

Others include Madosh Tambwe‚ Marco Jansen van Vuren‚ Stravino Jacobs‚ Embrose Papier‚ Mornay Smith and Zak Burger.

“We have quality players and a couple of youngsters like Elrigh Louw‚ who is already playing like one of the senior players.

“There is also David Kriel at the back ... who is about the same age. He is so mature as a player and I think he will play for the Springboks one day. He is young, but is one of the senior players in the team.”

The Bulls demolished the Sharks 43-9 last week with a strong second-half performance that delivered three unanswered tries to open a three-point lead at the top of the table.

“I also spoke to Fourie du Preez‚ who was working with the number nines‚ and he said our second-half performance on Saturday against the Sharks was the best he has seen in a long time.”

Asked if the current side coached by Jake White can emulate the dominant teams of late 2000s that won three Super Rugby titles — in 2007‚ 2009 and 2010 — Steyn said their playing styles and game plans are different.

“Compared to those sides of 2007 to 2010‚ it’s a bit of a different game plan that we are playing now. But the quality of the players and youngsters coming through the system says there is a bright future for the Bulls.”

The Bulls have won their opening three matches in the Rainbow Cup and they face the winless Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday looking to solidify their position at the top of the standings.

“It’s going to be a tough one. I think they are keen for a win. It has been close for them over the last couple of games. The Jukskei derby is always a tough one and we can’t afford to take them lightly. We must just focus on what we want to do and execute our plans 100%. We must focus more on ourselves than the Lions.”