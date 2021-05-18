Veteran Morné Steyn believes his days as a Bok are not over

Veteran Morné Steyn has revealed his ambition to return to the Springboks.

The 36-year-old Steyn‚ who has enjoyed a good run of form at Loftus since he returned in 2019‚ is tipped to be recalled to the Bok squad for the first time since 2016 for the British and Irish Lions tour.

Steyn’s chances were boosted by the fact that Bok first-choice kicker Handrè Pollard only recently returned to action with his French team Montpellier after a long-term knee injury.

The veteran will also have to compete for a place with Elton Jantjies‚ who joined French club Pau as a “medical joker” in April in a bid to get much-needed game time.

“Definitely‚ I think for any player in SA at any union the dream and the motivation is always to play for the Springboks‚” said Steyn as the Bulls prepared to visit the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday for a Rainbow Cup SA match.

“Playing for the Boks will always be the case for me until I hang up my boots. I definitely want to play for the Springboks again and it is one of the things that motivates me because I am a very competitive guy. Wherever I am playing‚ I want to be the best flyhalf on the field.

“When I came back to the Bulls I said I am not coming back to sit on the bench. I am here to be the best No 10 and that will always be my goal.”

Steyn said he is in the right mental and physical state to take on the challenges of international rugby.

“My body is still feeling good. I can still run in front of the youngsters and I am not struggling to wake up in the morning to get to training. As soon as I struggle to get up in the morning and go to training‚ then I will want to stop.

“The coaching staff is looking after me very well and my mind is still sharp. I take it year by year because I don’t want to say I am going to be around after two or three years. But we will see what happens.”

Steyn was part of the alignment camps hosted by recent Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

“Every time you get to a camp or into a meeting you speak to the different coaches and you learn new stuff to get new information on what to work on and their game plan.

“Every meeting I am learning something from someone and I spoke to some of the new coaches I have never worked with. They are bringing something new to the team,” he said.