Sport / Rugby

Cape Town to host Sevens World Cup in 2022

SA Rugby confirms the event will take place from September 9-11

18 May 2021 - 15:23 Liam Del Carme
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

The eighth edition of the of the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament will be held in Cape Town in 2022.

World Rugby and hosts SA Rugby confirmed on Tuesday that the event will take place on September 9-11‚ with the Springbok Sevens and Imbokodo teams included on the playing roster.

The tournament will be contested by 24 men’s and 16 women’s teams and is the first to be hosted in Africa.

The top eight men’s teams and top four women’s teams from the successful RWC Sevens 2018 in San Francisco‚ have already secured automatic qualification for the tournament in 2022.

The qualified teams for the men’s event are defending champions New Zealand‚ England‚ the Blitzboks‚ Fiji‚ Argentina‚ US‚ France and Scotland.

Among the women’s teams‚ the Springbok Women’s Sevens side will join defending champions New Zealand‚ France‚ Australia and US in Cape Town.

Teams that have not qualified automatically will do so via their respective regional tournaments held in Europe‚ Oceania‚ Asia‚ North America‚ South America and Africa. With 16 places available in the men’s tournament and 11 in the women’s from regional competitions.

The World Rugby Sevens Series will no longer form part of the qualification pathway for Rugby World Cup Sevens. Regional qualification is expected to start in August with further details to be announced later.

“SA rugby is eager to turn the vibrancy of this new brand into the vibrancy of a packed live event where we can showcase both our country and our passion for the sport‚” said Mark Alexander‚ president of SA Rugby.

“This will be the first senior World Cup we have hosted since 1995 and we are determined to make it special in its own way.

“The HSBC Cape Town Sevens has established itself as a major must-see event on our national sporting calendar‚ but we will be taking Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 to the next level‚” said Alexander.

World Rugby chair Bill Beaumont said: “This is an exciting time for rugby sevens with less than 70 days to go until the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo and now with Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 also on the horizon.

“SA has a rich history in hosting world-class international rugby sevens events and we anticipate that Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 will once again raise the bar for this unique tournament and be like no other.”

Details of the ticket sales launch will be announced later this year.

GAVIN RICH: A great mentor, but Steyn should only face Lions as a last resort

It would be worrying if Steyn was in the frame for anything other than a possible Stephen Donald role
Opinion
2 days ago

Why Stormers coach Dobson says he feels for the Lions

The Western Cape side claim last-minute win to secure first Rainbow Cup SA victory
Sport
2 days ago

Lions left to count the cost of another defeat

Stormers manage to score 10 points in last two minutes to win Rainbow Cup match
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Racing fans stunned by death of top jockey ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Where has it gone wrong for Barcelona?
Sport / Soccer
3.
Postponement of Cricket SA’s transformation ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Roger Federer hopes clay play will help his ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Gavin Hunt believes Champions League suits Chiefs ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA’s selection policies are hopelessly outdated

Opinion / Columnists

Lions opt for rookie flyhalf

Sport / Rugby

Lions seem to be more prey than hunter

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.