They are not quite in the realm of easy-beats‚ but the dearth of international class in their ranks made the Lions a targeted team even before the start of the Rainbow Cup SA. And two matches in without a win‚ the Lions still look more like prey than hunter.

But Stormers Rugby World Cup-winning prop Frans Malherbe has been around the block far too often to be talking down their opposition. He believes the Lions‚ who lost both their matches so far away from home‚ are capable of turning it on if the mood grabs them.

The Stormers may have dominated the scrums in their defeats to the Sharks and Bulls and may have reason to be optimistic about their prospects in that department at Ellis Park on Saturday, but Malherbe is only too aware of the doubt all teams experience when they pack down.

“Every team has its own identity‚ especially when it comes to scrummaging, and the Lions have a highly respected pack. They have guys who work hard and have good discipline at scrum time.” He said the Lions “scrum well as a unit so we’ll have to be ready on Saturday”.

Platitude‚ or justified in pointing to potential peril?

Malherbe said much the same thing ahead of the Stormers’ trip to Ellis Park for their Currie Cup encounter last December. “You have to have respect for the Lions scrum. In the last few years they’ve built respect. If you underestimate them you are going to be in trouble,” he said at the time.

It may just be a case of Malherbe holding back his offensive until the opening whistle. But it is true that the Stormers pack do not have cause to strut with their chests out ahead of Ellis Park kick-off. They struggled to assert themselves last week against the resourceful Bulls, who regularly had a spoiling hand in the lineout in the absence of Salmaan Moerat‚ JD Schickerling and, in the second half‚ Marvin Orie.

“We’ve worked hard on [lineouts] after the defeat to the Bulls. It’s a mixture of taking the right options and executing that option to the best of our ability‚” Malherbe said. “We’ll work on it the rest of the week as well and hopefully we take all the right options and execute them.”

In that department, the Lions received a timely boost with the return from injury of Willem Alberts. Stormers assistant coach Norman Laker noted the experience Alberts will bring to the Lions’ forward unit.

“He is a phenomenal player who’s played quite a few Test matches for SA. So he will bring calmness and his ball-carrying ability is phenomenal‚” Laker said.