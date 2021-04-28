Sport / Rugby

Gqoboka sets sights on Bok selection for Lions tour

28 April 2021 - 17:35 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Lizo Gqoboka. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GORDON ARONS
Lizo Gqoboka. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GORDON ARONS

Bulls prop Lizo Gqoboka will use the Rainbow Cup SA to gain full match fitness and catch the eye of the Springbok selectors ahead of the British and Irish Lions tour in July and August.

The Bulls kick off their Rainbow Cup campaign against the Lions at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday as the SA teams return to competitive action this week. In another first-round Rainbow Cup game the Sharks will take on the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday.       

For Gqoboka‚ who is back to full fitness after injury setbacks‚ his mission is to help the Bulls do well in this short tournament while also hoping for a return to the Boks to add to his two caps.

“Every athlete or rugby player would like to play against the British and Irish Lions because it is such a massive privilege‚” Gqoboka said.

“It comes once every 12 years‚ so to even have an opportunity to be more likely to be involved is a blessing and definitely a motivating factor to work hard and give myself a big chance to make the team.

“That’s what I am focusing on at the moment‚ just getting fit and making sure that I do well here at the Bulls and hopefully the Springbok selectors will get me in.”

Gqoboka said he is in good condition for the Rainbow Cup and the same goes for the rest of his teammates‚ who had a good preseason.

“I feel like I am better than when I played a few games during the Currie Cup. I have worked hard on my conditioning and I don’t have any injuries. I am just excited to have the opportunity of getting back on the park and expressing myself‚” he said.

“We are in a good space as a team. We have had a couple of weeks of preseason where we worked hard on our processes. We are confident that we are ready for the tournament and it is exciting to get to play some rugby after a lot of uncertainty.”

‘Full metal jacket’: British Lions the pot at the end of SA Rugby’s Rainbow

Local players have had little game time this year and they will use the Rainbow Cup to regain optimal fitness and confidence
Sport
2 hours ago

Premiership gives nod to Lions players for Japan warm-up

Standoff ends over final-clashing match on June 26, outside World Rugby’s window
Sport
1 day ago

GAVIN RICH: Leinster playing Bulls in a Rainbow Cup decider is not far-fetched

Dual aspect of the competition leaves the door open for a crossover in a grand final
Opinion
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PSG confident but wary of Man City
Sport / Soccer
2.
Aussies edge out Oosthuizen and Schwartzel at ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Benni McCarthy unavailable for Bafana job, says ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
BCCI reaches out to IPL players in a charm ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Safa scrambles to find Bafana coach after Queiroz ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Trevor Nyakane has Rainbow Cup and Lions tour in his sights

Sport / Rugby

Rugby’s Rainbow Cup loses its lustre for SA teams

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Everything in local rugby seems ‘play play’ up to now

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.