Scotland must replicate Twickenham display to beat France

25 March 2021 - 16:23 Mark Gleeson
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend at Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Scotland, March 20 2021. Picture: REUTERS/RUSSELL CHEYNE
Scotland need to replicate the performance that saw them upset England at the start of the Six Nations if they are to finish this year’s competition with victory in France, coach Gregor Townsend says.

The teams play their rearranged game at the Stade de France on Friday with the hosts needing to beat Scotland by 21 points to secure a bonus point and pip Wales to the title.

Scotland must win by more than eight points to finish second and by more than five to come third.

“If we’re able to replicate our performance from Twickenham, we’ll certainly be in with a shout of winning the game. That was the best I’ve seen us play,” Townsend said of the 11-6 win over England in February.

“How we matched England up front will be very relevant to our chances of success against the French pack.

“France could go out and open up their game. They have played some really good attacking rugby, but it’s based on a long kicking game and solid defence.

“We’ve shown that we can play very well away from home. We’ve played France a couple of times in the past 12 months and they’ve both been close games. I would hope they would know we’ll be a tough opponent for them,” he told a news conference.

Townsend has restored flyhalf Finn Russell, who plays his club rugby in France, to the team, after a concussion injury, to lead the side’s attack. “It’s an important game for Finn. I’m sure this is the game he looks forward to more than any other,” added Townsend.

“I’m sure he’s just itching to get back out there and lead this team. There will be opportunities that present themselves. As long as we’re connected around him, we should be able to take them.” 

Reuters

England’s Jones accountable for Six Nations disaster, says Woodward

Former coach Clive Woodward says England have paid the price for complacency
2 days ago

Lions to tour SA as UK option ruled out

British & Irish Lions chair confirms tour will go ahead in July-August
1 day ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: One-horse Karoo town saddles up for Lions tour

Richmond's only bar, Die Krip, will certainly rock if the tour goes ahead
44 minutes ago

Siya Kolisi to debut for Sharks against Bulls

Coach selects Springbok captain for Preparation Series match
53 minutes ago

Sport / Soccer
Sport / Other Sport
Sport / Other Sport
Sport / Soccer
Sport / Rugby

Opinion / Columnists

