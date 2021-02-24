It is more shoulder to the wheel than reinventing it for Lions’ coach Mzwakhe Nkosi.

Nkosi‚ who was installed as Lions coach for the series of warm-up matches ahead of the Rainbow Cup‚ will make sure the system remains well greased rather than overhauled while he is in charge.

“This is not a case of new broom sweeps clean‚” said Nkosi when asked if the Lions’ high-tempo playing style will be altered. “As a franchise we have our identity and we are not going to veer from that. We have to play the conditions as well. It has been a wet week in Joburg.”

Franchise head coach Ivan van Rooyen acknowledged‚ however‚ that small adjustments will have to be made to meet the demands of European competition due to kick off in April.

“We see it as preparation for Europe. The referee will see it the same. There will be one or two areas that will be focused on‚ given the bigger picture in Europe. Locally‚ maybe focus on a bit more ball in play‚ get flow for the game‚” said Van Rooyen.

The Lions kick off the warm-ups on Friday when they clash with the Pumas at Ellis Park and they have assembled a team with the accent on the future. They are pushing the youngsters into battle now to spread game time and give the senior players the opportunity to go through a mini preseason campaign before going into combat.

Though the Lions will field an inexperienced team‚ Nkosi believes the teams will be evenly matched on Friday.

“The Pumas are a quality team. For one or two players in our set-up it will be an acid test. For the rest we have players with credibility‚ one or two junior Springboks. I think it will be evenly matched teams. I don’t think we are throwing anyone to the wolves.

“This is essentially the next group of guys we want to blood into the senior team. We are pretty confident they will make the step up‚” said Nkosi.

Van Rooyen also believes the players they have assembled for Friday are up to the task. “It is still a good team. Some exciting younger players. They had a good two‚ three weeks of preparation.”

He made the point that the standard in the competition will be high as players lift their performances in anticipation of the British and Irish Lions tour‚ which is scheduled to take place in July and August.

“We feel we have players who started to hit form just before the end of the [previous] competition. It is a big year for the players. It will lift standards and the guys will want to hit form fast to prove themselves to the Springbok selectors.”

He is in weekly communication with Bok coach Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby’s director of rugby‚ “who is very pro active”, Van Rooyen said. “They are talking to the players as well.”