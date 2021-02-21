Woodward rates Wilkinson ahead of Carter as best flyhalf

“It’s almost an impossible choice. They were, by some distance, the two pre-eminent flyhalves of their era, both incidentally natural left-footers,” Woodward wrote in a column for the Daily Mail.

“I would score Jonny and Dan about equal as the best goalkickers we have seen, Dan was the best attacking 10 I ever saw while Jonny was far and away the best defensive 10 I ever witnessed.

“If I was forced into a corner I would go with Jonny. Just. I was lucky enough to coach him for six years and knew his game intimately. With Dan I just admired from afar.”

Woodward led the Lions on the tour of New Zealand in 2005 where he said Carter announced himself as a “truly world-class talent”. In the second Test, Carter scored two tries, four conversions and five penalties to seal the series for the All Blacks.

“His 33 points in the second Test at Wellington, including two brilliant tries, was off the Richter scale and possibly the best individual performance I have ever witnessed at Test level. The perfect 10,” Woodward said.

