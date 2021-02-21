Sport / Rugby GAVIN RICH: Siya Kolisi is not the only player who needs a proper off-season The recent Currie Cup final was played between what looked like two tired teams and now they have to start all over again BL PREMIUM

The 2021 rugby season begins at the end of this week as the local teams and franchises start what has been billed as their preparation for what is to come later. Frankly, while perhaps the hands of the SA Rugby department are tied by possible commitments to come, it is way too soon.

I say that from both the physical and psychological perspective of the players. And probably from the perspective of rugby fans too. It is just three weeks since the Currie Cup final was played in Pretoria and the fact that I had to search my brain to recall exactly what happened in that game just about sums it up...