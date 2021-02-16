Sport / Rugby

Vunivalu out of Super Rugby opener after bar incident

Winger dropped from Reds first match in Super Rugby AU after being charged by police

16 February 2021 - 16:46 Nick Mulvenney
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA

Melbourne — Australian rugby’s highest-profile signing for 2021, rugby league convert Suliasi Vunivalu, will miss the opening round of Super Rugby AU on Friday after being charged by police over an incident at a Brisbane bar.

The Fiji-born winger moved to the Reds after scoring 86 tries in 111 matches over four seasons for National Rugby League (NRL) champions the Melbourne Storm and was due to make his debut against the Waratahs on Friday.

“Vunivalu has been charged with allegedly pushing a security guard at a licensed venue in Brisbane,” Queensland Rugby Union (QRU) said in a statement on Tuesday. “The QRU has taken the immediate step to stand down Vunivalu for Friday’s match ... for bringing the club and the game into disrepute.

“The QRU has also issued Vunivalu a formal written warning, a fine of $7,801 and the club will provide Suliasi with counselling and support.”

Vunivalu, who trained with the Australia squad during the Tri-Nations in 2020, asked to face the media on Tuesday as he did not want to “hide away”.

“I’m embarrassed to be in this position and I apologise to the QRU and my teammates for that,” he told reporters in Brisbane. “I understand the position the QRU has taken, they expect a high standard of players and I do as well. I look forward to the matter being resolved.”

Vunivalu will have a court hearing on April 19, the QRU said.

The second season of Super Rugby AU, introduced in 2020 after the pancontinental version was brought to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic, starts on Friday with a double-header. Western Force host the reigning champions, the Brumbies, in Perth in the second match of the evening.

Reuters

Siya Kolisi quits WP to become a Shark

Bok captain released early from his contract with Western Cape team to move to KwaZulu-Natal
Sport
2 days ago

England’s Eddie Jones turns down opportunity to blood youth

Coach sticks with tried and tested in easy game against Italy
Sport
4 days ago

Call for Japan to host Springboks-Lions series

Former All Black Todd Blackadder says the Asian country is ready to go, but SA Rugby president Mark Alexander isn’t keen
Sport
5 days ago

Liam Williams boosts injury-hit Wales

Winger takes the place of the injured Hallam Amos against Scotland
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: How Australia’s cricketers and ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Siya Kolisi quits WP to become a Shark
Sport / Rugby
3.
Cricket SA’s interim board given two more months
Sport / Cricket
4.
Nadal gathers strength as injuries strike rivals
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Sundowns must start taking their chances, says ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.