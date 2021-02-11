Sport / Rugby

Liam Williams boosts injury-hit Wales

Winger takes the place of the injured Hallam Amos against Scotland

11 February 2021 - 17:37 Nick Said
Wales' Liam Williams. Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU
Experienced wing Liam Williams has returned to the Wales line-up to face Scotland in their Six Nations clash in Edinburgh on Saturday, providing a boost to the injury-hit side after a three-week suspension.

Williams, who received a red card for Scarlets in a PRO14 game against Cardiff Blues in January, takes the place of the injured Hallam Amos, while there is also a new-look centre pairing as Johnny Williams and George North miss out with niggles.

They are replaced by Nick Tompkins and Owen Watkin, while Gareth Davies comes in at scrumhalf for another injury casualty from the 21-16 victory over Ireland on Sunday, Tomos Williams.

There is just one change in the pack, with Aaron Wainwright coming in at flank to replace Dan Lydiate, whose replacement last weekend, Josh Navidi, is also not available. Josh Macleod had been set to earn his first cap in the place of the latter, but he was also injured in training this week and misses out.

“We have to feel extremely disappointed for Josh Macleod who we selected to start and to win his first cap only to be ruled out later that day through injury,” Wales coach Wayne Pivac said. “We have picked up a couple of injuries but we see it as more of an opportunity for those coming into the side.

“We were pleased to kick the tournament off with a victory last weekend and to be heading to Scotland with a win behind us. We continue to build and to move forward and it is great to do that from a position of winning.”

Uncapped New Zealand-born centre Uilisi Halaholo has been named on the bench.

Team: 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (capt) 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Taulupe Faletau, 9 Gareth Davies, 10 Dan Biggar, 11 Liam Williams, 12 Nick Tompkins, 13 Owen Watkin, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 15 Leigh Halfpenny. Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rhodri Jones, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 James Botham, 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Callum Sheedy. 23 Uilisi Halaholo.

Reuters

