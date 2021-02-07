Sport / Rugby

England to blame for loss against Scotland, says coach

Eddie Jones says the England team seemed to be off the pace and could not find a way to get into the game

07 February 2021 - 20:39 Mitch Phillips
Owen Farrell of England is tackled by George Turner and Scott Cummings during the Guinness Six Nations match between England and Scotland at Twickenham Stadium in London, England, February 6 2021. Picture: DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES
Owen Farrell of England is tackled by George Turner and Scott Cummings during the Guinness Six Nations match between England and Scotland at Twickenham Stadium in London, England, February 6 2021. Picture: DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES

London - There were echoes of the 2019 World Cup final on Saturday as England coach Eddie Jones and captain Owen Farrell appeared totally perplexed about their team’s failure to perform when they were outplayed by Scotland to an 11-6 defeat.

The fired-up Scots deservedly took the plaudits with their first Twickenham win for 38 years but the game was a tale of woe for the toothless defending champions. The only saving grace was that there were not the usual 82,000 fans at the famous old venue to see it.

A first-half try by winger Duhan van der Merwe helped Scotland to an 8-6 halftime lead that should have been bigger and, with flyhalf Finn Russell, captain Stuart Hogg and debutant centre Cameron Redpath pulling the strings, they continued to dominate after the break.

The scoreboard flattered England, who never looked remotely like scoring a try and barely entered the Scots’ 22 all match. The visitors enjoyed 63% possession and 59% of the territory. They conceded six penalties to England’s 15, missed eight tackles to England’s 27 and made five line breaks to the faintly embarrassing nil of the 2019 World Cup finalists.

On that occasion at least SA’s total scrum dominance explained away England’s inability to compete but on Saturday there was nothing so obvious.

“We just couldn’t find a way to get into the game,” said Jones. “On a day like this the set piece will always be important, the contest in the air will be important, the gainlines will be important, and we couldn’t win any of those areas. The backs in that situation become almost secondary. We just seemed to be off the pace.

“Sometimes you have those days and we had one today. Scotland played very well. They had a particular game plan which they stuck to and executed really well. We’ve got ourselves to blame for the discipline issues.”

Farrell scored England’s points with two first-half penalties but he was unable to fire his backline as England struggled to create any momentum.

“They put us under a lot of pressure early on, managed to get in front and it was hard to get into the game. They kept us in our own half quite a bit,” he said. “Every aspect of the game is joined up together. You get to attack when you defend well and when you are disciplined and vice versa. We will look at the game and see where we can improve. There are some pretty obvious ones.”

One of those is England’s shocking penalty count, which reached double figures in the first 35 minutes.

“Sometimes it’s almost like you are trying too hard,” said Farrell. “There wasn’t a theme to the penalties, there were a lot of different individual ones. We will have to see what we can all do better and improve ourselves which in turn improves the team. It comes from being under pressure but we have to be able to cope with that.”

England will expect to rediscover their attacking verve back at Twickenham next Saturday against Italy. However, Jones and the rest of the teams involved in the competition know that that match against the team swatted aside by France earlier, will have little bearing.

“You never atone for a game like this,” said the Australian. “This stays with you for a long time. But the most important thing is that we get together and we find a way to improve our performance and play like England do against Italy next week.” 

Reuters

GAVIN RICH: Coming close to hating John Mitchell for being a great defence coach

The likes of the England trainer have been good at their job, but have made rugby less watchable
Opinion
2 hours ago

WP’s Jaco Coetzee off to Bath in England

After 22 games at Stormers and earning 36 caps for Western Province he is moving to new climes
Sport
5 days ago

Bulls and White bask in Currie Cup glory once again

Coronavirus, lightning and extra time made it a final to remember, relieved coach enthuses
Sport
6 days ago

Australia offers to host Lions-Boks tournament

Contesting countries are still in the grip of the virus and UK officials are scheduled to make a call on the SA tour in February
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Teen Jannik Sinner joins the Djokovic club
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Luke Ferraris is rising star in jockey ranks ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Harry Kane is back to lead Tottenham to winning ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Rise-Up series helps Hennie Otto deal with death ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Rescuers troubled by scene of Motjeka Madisha ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Australia boss Andy Marinos demands success from Wallabies

Sport / Rugby

Keep Lions tour of SA in 2021, say home union captains

Sport / Rugby

Bulls’ Ivan van Zyl living his dream

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.