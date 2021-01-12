Sport / Rugby

Silver Lake in talks for a stake in New Zealand rugby

The deal for a 15% stake would value the All Blacks team at about $2bn

12 January 2021 - 17:01 Paulina Duran
The All Blacks perform the haka at the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: WORLD RUGBY HANDOUT/GETTY IMAGES
The All Blacks perform the haka at the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: WORLD RUGBY HANDOUT/GETTY IMAGES

Sydney  — US private equity firm Silver Lake is in advanced talks to acquire a minority stake in the commercial activities of New Zealand Rugby, home of the All Blacks team, a source with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed.

The talks with Silver Lake were first reported by Sky News, which said the deal for a 15% stake would value the team at about $2bn. Sky said a deal had not been concluded, but could be announced as soon as January.

An investment in one of the most famous brands in world sport would expand the buyout company's $75bn portfolio of companies, most of which are technology and sports venues and teams, according to its website.

Representatives from Silver Lake declined to comment.

Charlotte McLauchlan, director of communications for New Zealand Rugby, said the organisation was “on a path to look at what an investor partner for New Zealand Rugby might look like, which is a very exciting prospect for us.”

She declined to comment any further.

In 2020, New Zealand Rugby launched a review into how the game in the rugby-mad country is run and financed, saying it could include private equity investments.

A year earlier, California-based Silver Lake acquired a 10% stake in City Football Group, which owns reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City and teams in the US, Australia and China.

Reuters 

GAVIN RICH: Sharks’ US deal makes nonsense of WP’s concerns

The perception that MVM is paying Durban franchise almost what it would have paid Province is wrong
Opinion
2 days ago

Bulls top Currie Cup standings to secure home semifinal

Pretoria side ensured prime place despite second-stringers losing to Pumas on Sunday
Sport
1 day ago

GERRIT OLIVIER: How SA can succeed in its efforts to re-embrace the world

A truly nonaligned foreign posture would mean the country has no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests
Opinion
4 hours ago

Sharks’ deal with US majority shareholder MVM could transform game

The Sharks believe their new majority partner‚ with its vast network across continents‚ industries and sporting codes, will help boost their footprint
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Proteas to face Pakistan without their captain
Sport / Cricket
2.
A Real struggle for Madrid as Messi finds his ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
PGA Championship organisers drop Trump course
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Travel in Africa a concern for Sundowns coach
Sport / Soccer
5.
No championships at Trump-owned Turnberry, say ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Sanzaar open to hub concept for future Rugby Championship

Sport / Rugby

All Blacks snap losing streak with big win against Pumas

Sport / Rugby

Internal pressure spurs the All Blacks on, says Patrick Tuipulotu

Sport / Rugby

All Blacks captain Cane hits back at critics

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.