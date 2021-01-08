Never averse to testing the waters‚ the Sharks took the plunge where Western Province froze and have concluded a shareholder deal with a foreign company that may have far-reaching implications for SA rugby.

The success of their agreement that hands a 51 majority share to US investment firm MVM Holdings will in some ways be inextricably linked to what happens down the coast at cash-strapped Western Province‚ who had serious misgivings about relinquishing their controlling share.

The Sharks believe their new majority partner‚ with its vast network across continents‚ industries and sporting codes will help broaden their global footprint.

Clearly enthused by the new arrangement the Sharks referred to their new partner as “dynamic”‚ and “a global force”.

“MVM Holdings‚ an international investment consortium spearheaded by Marco Masotti‚ has entered into an agreement with current shareholders‚ the KwaZulu-Natal Rugby Union and SuperSport International‚ will hold the remaining 49 % of the franchise. The financial terms of the transaction are confidential‚” the franchise said in a statement.