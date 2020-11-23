Sport / Rugby

Internal pressure spurs the All Blacks on, says Patrick Tuipulotu

Lock says team’s own expectations are higher than those voiced by their critics

23 November 2020 - 15:17 Greg Stutchbury
South Africa's Damian Willemse eludes New Zealand's Patrick Tuipulotu. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africa's Damian Willemse eludes New Zealand's Patrick Tuipulotu. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wellington — All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu moved to dampen criticism of the side on Monday after back-to-back defeats in the Tri-Nations, saying their own expectations are higher than those from outside the team.

The All Blacks were heavily criticised by media and fans after a 25-15 loss to Argentina on November 14 hard on the heels of their 24-22 defeat by the Wallabies a week earlier.

The spate of criticism provoked captain Sam Caneto say it was overdone and that fans had no idea what was going on in the team.

Tuipulotu said the angry reaction to their poor performances was nothing compared with the team’s pressure on itself to deliver.

“There is always internal pressure on the All Blacks standard and how we do things that outweighs the pressure we get from outside the environment,” he said on Monday ahead of Saturday’s rematch with the Pumas.

“The coach is the face of the squad and is always going to be in the firing line. Losing two in a row, the coach will get the blame. So it’s on us to get a result and perform well.”

Veteran lock Sam Whitelock said he had learnt to steer clear of mainstream media reports and reaction on social media platforms.

“As a younger player I used to read it all and it used to get me up and down,” Whitelock said. “People are allowed to have their opinions. It’s what makes it great, that people are so passionate about sport and rugby in New Zealand.”

The All Blacks lead the standings on points differential ahead of the Pumas and Wallabies, with all three sides still in with a chance of winning the competition.

Reuters

All Blacks captain Cane hits back at critics

Brickbats are unfounded and few people really know what the team is going through, skipper says
Sport
5 days ago

Knives out for All Blacks coach Ian Foster after ‘shambolic’ defeat to Pumas

Surprise Argentina win spurs calls for Ian Foster to be sacked
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Three birdies seal Joburg Open title for ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf discussion ... governance and ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Dortmund’s Erling Haaland makes waves in ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Major victories, but to the sound ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Themba Zwane shows his class with hat-trick as ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

GAVIN RICH: Why the Pumas have done so well

Opinion / Columnists

Rennie swaps props as Wallabies look to ‘step up’ against Pumas

Sport / Rugby

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Aussie media’s Manly way to full retard, not

Opinion / Columnists

Cheika will be an ‘asset’ against Wallabies — Hanigan

Sport / Rugby

Wallabies gear up for Argentina’s ‘four man’ back row

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.