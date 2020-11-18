Sport / Rugby

Stormers left wondering what might have been

Western Cape side were just starting to look really good when cancellation of their last match handed Super Rugby Unlocked trophy to the Bulls

18 November 2020 - 15:26 Liam Del Carme
Picture: 123RF/RADUTUTA
Picture: 123RF/RADUTUTA

The Stormers have had to make peace with the arrest of their performance curve that was starting to point distinctly skyward.

Their admittedly faint Super Rugby Unlocked title ambitions were extinguished by the cancellation of their final match against the Sharks‚ thus effectively handing the trophy to the Bulls.

What would have been most frustrating for John Dobson’s side was that they were just starting to hit their straps after some inconsistent performances earlier in the campaign.

The Stormers’ mildly humiliating defeat at Loftus Versfeld against the Bulls was followed by performances of purpose and substance away to Griquas in Kimberley and at home against the Cheetahs last weekend.

The form of capricious flyhalf Damian Willemse has been particularly pleasing for the coach.

They may not have overhauled the Bulls to the Super Rugby Unlimited crown but could potentially have taken much needed momentum‚ not to mention log points, into the Currie Cup had their current campaign come to a better conclusion.

“We felt we started to get momentum as a team‚” said assistant coach Dawie Snyman. “Obviously‚ if we keep playing as a team and keep playing as a unit‚ we are only going to get better.”

They have had to accept the decision that effectively pulled the plug on any late drama on the last weekend of the competition.

“It is out of our control. There is nothing we can do about it. We will just focus on what we can finish up with this week and start to prepare for next week‚” said Snyman.

With this tournament just about settled‚ the Stormers’ players and coaches can turn their attention to the Currie Cup that starts next week. They would no doubt have preferred to see combat this week in preparation for the visit by the Bulls to Newlands.

“It is going to be a big game — the last game at Newlands between Western Province and the Bulls‚” Snyman said‚ unless of course they end up meeting as the competition climaxes in January.

“Obviously‚ it will be a massive game against the Bulls but it is also a chance to continue our long-term development as a team going into the semifinal and final next year.”

Sharks and Stormers match called off due to Covid-19

Cancellation makes Bulls the Super Rugby Unlocked champions
Sport
1 day ago

Brett Impey to resign as head of Sanzaar

New Zealand Rugby chair urges fundamental change and an independent chair of the body
Sport
1 day ago

All Blacks captain Cane hits back at critics

Brickbats are unfounded and few people really know what the team is going through, skipper says
Sport
1 hour ago

GAVIN RICH: Mum’s the word as big money mentioned for WP rugby

US consortium reported to be ready to fork out up to R100m for the organisation
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf discussion ... governance and ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
England wary of CSA upheavals ahead of tour
Sport / Cricket
3.
Bafana coach Ntseki turns focus to Ghana qualifier
Sport / Soccer
4.
Bafana and Banyana set to get equal pay
Sport / Soccer
5.
Former Banyana star Luthuli dies aged 46
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.