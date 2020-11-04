Sport / Rugby

Lions-Cheetahs match ruled a draw

04 November 2020 - 16:40 Liam Del Carme
The Lions and Cheetahs have suffered a setback after their Super Rugby Unlocked third-round match‚ which was called off in line with Covid-19 protocols‚ was declared a draw.

SA Rugby could not reschedule the match and both teams will be awarded two points.

Six Lions players tested positive for Covid-19 in the build up to the match. In line with an instruction from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases‚ worried about the possibility of an outbreak‚ the game was called off.

SA Rugbycould not reschedule the match as Super Rugby Unlocked will be  followed immediately by the Currie Cup due to kick off on November 27.

The draw means the Lions now have two defeats‚ a win and a draw‚ while the Cheetahs have two wins and a draw as they go in pursuit of the table-topping Blue Bulls this weekend.

The Cheetahs travel to Durban for their fifth-round clash with the Sharks who also have to make up some ground.

After four rounds, the Blue Bulls lead the log on 15 points followed by the Cheetahs and Sharks (both on 9 points)‚ the Stormers (8)‚ Lions (7)‚ Pumas (5) and Griquas (2).

The Cheetahs will this week introduce Jeandré Rudolph and Khutha Mchunu to the team’s colours‚ with Junior Pokomela continuing in the role of captain in the absence of the injured Ruan Pienaar.

Cheetahs: Clayton Blommetjies; Malcolm Jaer‚ William Small-Smith‚ Frans Steyn‚ Rosko Specman; Tian Schoeman‚ Tian Meyer; Aidon Davis‚ Junior Pokomela (captain)‚ Andisa Ntsila; JP du Preez‚ Carl Wegner; Luan de Bruin‚ Reinach Venter‚ Charles Marais. Replacements: Jacques du Toit‚ Boan Venter‚ Khutha Mchunu‚ Oupa Mohoje‚ Jeandré Rudolph‚ Ruben de Haas‚ Reinhardt Fortuin‚ Chris Smit

