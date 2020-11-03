SA Rugby has confirmed the new-look Carling Currie Cup will kick off on the weekend of November 27-28.

The world’s oldest provincial rugby competition‚ which will be sponsored by Carling Black Label for the next three seasons‚ will end in January 2021.

The Cheetahs will defend the crown they won in 2019 against the Lions and the other participants in the competition are the Bulls‚ Griquas‚ Pumas‚ Sharks and Western Province.

The opening round of matches will see the Sharks host the Pumas‚ Griquas take on the Lions and the Bulls travel to Cape Town to face Western Province. The Cheetahs have a bye.

“We all know how special the Currie Cup is. For me it started my career and it is also good that you are playing against fellow South Africans who are fighting for places in the Springbok team‚” said Bok and Western Province captain Siya Kolisi.

“SAB has been a loyal partner to SA Rugby dating back to the days before rugby turned professional‚ so it gives me great pleasure to build on our association with them‚” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.