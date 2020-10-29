Lions general Jantjies back to face Griquas

The Lions’ general Elton Jantjies will be back to direct operations when they play Griquas in a Super Rugby Unlocked match on Friday.

Jantjies was due to miss last week’s called off match against the Cheetahs, but has made a full recovery from his grade one calf injury in training last week.

Also in the starting line-up is fullback Gianni Lombard who was due to deputise for Jantjies at flyhalf last week. Other changes in the back three will see the introduction of Stean Pienaar and the experienced Courtnall Skosan.

Wandisile Simelane retains his midfield selection next to Dan Kriel in the absence of Burger Odendaal, while MJ Pelser is also retained from the team that was due for duty against the Cheetahs.

On the bench are PJ Botha, Ruan Dreyer, Jannie du Plessis, Reinhard Nothnagel, Jaco Kriel, Ross Cronjé, Burger Odendaal and Tiaan Swanepoel who are set to play at home for the first time in 258 days.

The match will kick off at 7pm and will be preceded by the SA Rugby U21 Championship final between the Lions, under coach Mzwakhe Nkosi, and the reigning champions, the Blue Bulls, at 2pm.

Lions: Gianni Lombard; Stean Pienaar; Wandisile Simelane; Dan Kriel; Courtnall Skosan; Elton Jantjies (capt); Morné van den Berg; Len Massyn; Vincent Tshituka; MJ Pelser; Marvin Orie; Ruben Schoeman; Carlu Sadie; Jaco Visagie; Sti Sithole. Replacements: PJ Botha; Ruan Dreyer; Jannie du Plessis; Reinhard Nothnagel; Jaco Kriel; Ross Cronjé; Burger Odendaal; and Tiaan Swanepoel.