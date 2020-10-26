Sport / Rugby

All Blacks plan to keep their cool against fired-up Wallabies

Hooker Dane Coles says All Blacks are keen to avoid another punch on the nose in third Bledisloe Cup clash against Australia

26 October 2020 - 14:41 Greg Stutchbury
Wellington — New Zealand expect the physicality level to be ramped up again for the third Bledisloe Cup clash against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, with the home side desperate to regain the trophy.

The All Blacks have held the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy since 2003 and have a 1-0 lead in the four-match series after a 16-16 draw in Wellington and a 27-7 win at Eden Park.

The Wallabies need to win both the remaining games, at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday and at Brisbane’s Lang Park on November 7, to reclaim the trophy.

“The intensity will probably raise from Eden Park, as there is so much on the line,” All Blacks hooker Dane Coles told reporters in a conference call from Sydney on Monday. “We took a bit of a punch on the nose in that first game, and they dictated a lot of the game around our physicality.

“We knew we needed to make a step up and come out with some good intent. We did that at times, but we still have a lot to improve in our game and get better at it.” Coles said that their aggression had to be channelled properly.

“It is not about going out and being an idiot,” the 71-Test hooker said. “It is just making sure you stick to your cleans and your tackles and stuff like that.”

The All Blacks pack is likely to be boosted by the return of veteran lock Sam Whitelock after he missed the second Test with concussion symptoms.

“I have had a bit of extra time to take it slowly,” Whitelock said. “I have been training fully, so I just need some boys to tackle. Hopefully I’ll get through that [on Tuesday].”

Reuters

