Sharks scrumhalf Nohamba can’t wait to face Bulls

21 October 2020 - 19:18 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Sanele Nohamba of the Sharks during training at Kings Park Stadium in Durban, October 15 2020. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Exciting Sharks scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba is salivating at the prospect of going up against Bulls counterparts Embrose Papier and Ivan van Zyl when the two sides meet at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Papier and Van Zyl are capped Springboks who have a fearsome pack in front of them that their director of rugby Jake White has put together.

The Bulls pack terrorised the Sharks at SuperFan Saturday at the end of September‚ but Nohamba said an equal dose of physicality could and should be able to even the contest.

“Both of them are good scrumhalves and they both have good kicking games‚ but rugby is a team effort, not just about one-on-one battles. We just need to be able to handle everything they bring to the table‚” Nohamba said.

“They’re going pretty well. They are also a physical side‚ something we expect this weekend. So we have to match their physicality. We’ll stand a good chance of winning if we do.”

Nohamba admitted that things did not go well in that particular game‚ but they will be switched on with a different mentality for the Bulls outing. There are also facets of their game that let them down on Super Fan Saturday that they have fixed.

“It’s just a change of mindset. Three weeks ago‚ things didn’t go so well‚ so we needed a change of mindset and do what we do best. The only thing that’s different is the breakdown and the mindset.

“It’s things we’ve fixed during the week‚ so we’re ready to go. Our kicking also wasn’t sharp in that game‚ so when we fix that‚ we also remove the counterattacking threat‚” Nohamba said.

It is disappointing for fans that there are no Rugby Championship engagements for the Springboks, but it's good news for Nohamba.

The feisty halfback is looking forward to competing against the players who would have been on international duty.

“It’s great that all the internationals are going to be playing in the domestic tournament‚ so that means we can measure ourselves against them. It’s a great opportunity for guys like us to carry on playing with that calibre of players

Du Toit hopes Sharks will hit their stride soon

Tighthead prop says team are gaining momentum to redeem themselves in Saturday's clash with Bulls
Sport
3 hours ago

Five lessons from second week of Super Rugby Unlocked

What Damian Willemse needs, what the Stormers backline lacks and the Cheetahs challenge
Sport
2 days ago

WP rugby look on bright side after exit of more board members

Resignation of Hennie Heymans and Suzanne Stevens makes way for transformation of board, says chair Ebrahim Rasool
Sport
2 days ago

Lions go into fix-it mode before meeting Cheetahs

Gauteng side has played with pluck and purpose but a lot of work still needs to be done
Sport
1 day ago

