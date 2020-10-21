Exciting Sharks scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba is salivating at the prospect of going up against Bulls counterparts Embrose Papier and Ivan van Zyl when the two sides meet at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Papier and Van Zyl are capped Springboks who have a fearsome pack in front of them that their director of rugby Jake White has put together.

The Bulls pack terrorised the Sharks at SuperFan Saturday at the end of September‚ but Nohamba said an equal dose of physicality could and should be able to even the contest.

“Both of them are good scrumhalves and they both have good kicking games‚ but rugby is a team effort, not just about one-on-one battles. We just need to be able to handle everything they bring to the table‚” Nohamba said.

“They’re going pretty well. They are also a physical side‚ something we expect this weekend. So we have to match their physicality. We’ll stand a good chance of winning if we do.”

Nohamba admitted that things did not go well in that particular game‚ but they will be switched on with a different mentality for the Bulls outing. There are also facets of their game that let them down on Super Fan Saturday that they have fixed.

“It’s just a change of mindset. Three weeks ago‚ things didn’t go so well‚ so we needed a change of mindset and do what we do best. The only thing that’s different is the breakdown and the mindset.

“It’s things we’ve fixed during the week‚ so we’re ready to go. Our kicking also wasn’t sharp in that game‚ so when we fix that‚ we also remove the counterattacking threat‚” Nohamba said.

It is disappointing for fans that there are no Rugby Championship engagements for the Springboks, but it's good news for Nohamba.

The feisty halfback is looking forward to competing against the players who would have been on international duty.

“It’s great that all the internationals are going to be playing in the domestic tournament‚ so that means we can measure ourselves against them. It’s a great opportunity for guys like us to carry on playing with that calibre of players