Lions to host Japan in June ahead of SA tour

First-time encounter set for Murrayfield in Scotland in opportunity of a lifetime for Japanese players

21 October 2020 - 17:14 Rohith Nair
Picture: 123RF/RADUTUTA
Picture: 123RF/RADUTUTA

Bengaluru — The British and Irish Lions say they will host Japan in Edinburgh in Scotland next June before their SA tour.

The Lions, who traditionally tour Australia, New Zealand or SA every four years, will play Japan for the first time with the match to be held at Murrayfield on June 26.

This will be the third time the Lions played on home soil after games in Cardiff against Argentina in 2005 and a Rest of the World XV in 1986.

“We saw Japan play some excellent rugby during the World Cup. They will come to Edinburgh fully motivated to win,” Lions head coach Warren Gatland said on Wednesday.

“They are a talented side who play high-tempo rugby, so it’ll be a good challenge for us ahead of the tour, and a chance for the match-day squad to put their hands up for Test selection.”

Japan head coach Jamie Joseph said it was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for the players. Lions MD Ben Calveley said it would be a unique experience for home fans, too.

“A Lions Test is one of the most iconic events in world sport but a huge number of fans from the Home Nations never get the chance to see one live,” Calveley said. “It will be an, ‘I was there’ moment, against an entertaining and highly respected opposition.”

The Lions play SA in three Tests in July-August next year.

Reuters

