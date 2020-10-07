Ahead of their match against the Lions on Friday, Sharks loose-forward James Venter says his team will be armed with the hard lessons they learnt from being bullied by the Bulls on SuperFan Saturday.

The Kings Park clash will be the Super Rugby Unlocked opener‚ a game Venter is looking forward to.

“We learnt a lot from that [the bruising encounter with the Bulls]. It was the first game out. We’ve learnt our lessons‚ so now it’s about going out and executing.”

The Lions on Tuesday named their match-day 25 that features former Sharks hardman Willem Alberts at lock and Elton Jantjies at flyhalf.

Venter said the Lions would face a physical challenge in Durban.

“They love a running and expansive game. If we can stick to our processes‚ do what we do well and stick to our roles‚ they’ll have a tough outing in Durban. We are an all-round strong side with physicality‚” he said.

Jantjies’s composed performance at the Springbok Showdown at Newlands on Saturday again showed his value as the best No. 10 now playing in the country.

Venter knows that the flyhalf has to be kept quiet.

“Elton is their leader and he controls the game. For us‚ it’s about identifying that and where their strengths lie. That’s where we’ll have to formulate processes and methods to nullify him or control what he can do.”