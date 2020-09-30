Sport / Rugby

Kolisi and Am to lead in Springbok Showdown

30 September 2020 - 17:08 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Picture: REUTERS
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Picture: REUTERS

Seasoned Springboks and Rugby World Cup-winners Siya Kolisi and Lukhanyo Am will captain the Springbok Green and Gold teams respectively at the Springbok Showdown at Newlands on Saturday.

The luckless Teboho “Oupa” Mohoje‚ however‚ will again have to cool his heels after testing positive for Covid-19.

The talented Cheetahs utility forward‚ who has been capped 19 times by the Springboks‚ was laid up with a long-term knee injury, but having recovered was due back on the paddock.

Illness this time‚ even though SA Rugby said he was asymptomatic‚  got in the way of him playing again.

Former Cheetahs teammate Trevor Nyakane‚ and one of the country’s leading tightheads and now at the Bulls‚ was also ruled out as he was in close contact with Mohoje.

The green team‚ coached by Mzwandile Stick‚ has some serious Boks in Frans Steyn‚ Kolisi‚ Elton Jantjies and Duane Vermeulen.

The Gold side‚ mentored by Deon Davids‚ has a younger‚ but stronger‚ look‚ especially in the front row. Ruan Dreyer‚ Scarra Ntubeni and Steven Kitshoff will be packing up against Luan de Bruin‚ Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche.

Teams:

Springbok Green: 15 Gianni Lombard‚ 14 Yaw Penxe‚ 13 Wandisile Simelane‚ 12 Frans Steyn‚ 11 Malcolm Jaer‚ 10 Elton Jantjies‚ 9 Sanele Nohamba‚ 8 Duane Vermeulen‚ 7 Arno Botha‚ 6 Siya Kolisi (c)‚ 5 Hyron Andrews‚ 4 JD Schickerling‚ 3 Luan de Bruin‚ 2 Bongi Mbonambi‚ 1 Ox Nche

Replacements: 16 Schalk Erasmus‚ 17 Kwenzo Blose‚ 18 Thomas du Toit‚ 19 JJ van der Mescht‚ 20 Juarno Augustus‚ 21 Junior Pokomela‚ 22 Embrose Papier‚ 23 Manie Libbok‚ 24 Jeremy Ward‚ 25 Kade Wolhuter.

Springbok Gold: 15 Warrick Gelant‚ 14 Rosko Specman‚ 13 Lukhanyo Am (c)‚ 12 Rikus Pretorius‚ 11 Courtnall Skosan‚ 10 Damian Willemse‚ 9 Herschel Jantjies‚ 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ 7 Nizaam Carr‚ 6 Marco van Staden‚ 5 Marvin Orie‚ 4 Salmaan Moerat‚ 3 Ruan Dreyer‚ 2 Scarra Ntubeni‚ 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Replacements: 16 Dylan Richardson‚ 17 Dylan Smith‚ 18 Carlü Sadie‚ 19 Jason Jenkins‚ 20 James Venter‚ 21 Vincent Tshituka‚ 22 Ivan van Zyl‚ 23 Curwin Bosch‚ 24 Werner Kok‚ 25 Manuel Rass.

New Zealand knew about late end to Rugby Championship — reports

The Kiwis say they were blindsided by the fixture list that will force them to spend Christmas in coronavirus quarantine
Sport
2 hours ago

SA’s former Super Rugby franchises set to play in Europe

The Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions to become part of the PRO14
Sport
22 hours ago

Boks at a disadvantage in Rugby Championship, says Vermeulen

Springbok No 8 says New Zealand and Australia have been back on the field for almost three months
Sport
23 hours ago

Boks turn to Jantjies in the absence of injured Pollard

Rassie Erasmus says he can count on the world-class standby flyhalf and two capable reserves
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pirates parade new kit for forthcoming season
Sport / Soccer
2.
Bucs coach Zinnbauer impresses new signing ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
SA’s former Super Rugby franchises set to play in ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Marketing and connecting with the ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Serena digs deep to find way past Ahn into second ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Tight schedule if Boks are to play in Rugby Championship

Sport / Rugby

Squads show up champing at the bit for Springbok Showdown

Sport / Rugby

No special quarantine treatment for All Blacks, says NZ premier

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Jake White is back, the Bulls are back, and SA cheers

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.