Seasoned Springboks and Rugby World Cup-winners Siya Kolisi and Lukhanyo Am will captain the Springbok Green and Gold teams respectively at the Springbok Showdown at Newlands on Saturday.

The luckless Teboho “Oupa” Mohoje‚ however‚ will again have to cool his heels after testing positive for Covid-19.

The talented Cheetahs utility forward‚ who has been capped 19 times by the Springboks‚ was laid up with a long-term knee injury, but having recovered was due back on the paddock.

Illness this time‚ even though SA Rugby said he was asymptomatic‚ got in the way of him playing again.

Former Cheetahs teammate Trevor Nyakane‚ and one of the country’s leading tightheads and now at the Bulls‚ was also ruled out as he was in close contact with Mohoje.

The green team‚ coached by Mzwandile Stick‚ has some serious Boks in Frans Steyn‚ Kolisi‚ Elton Jantjies and Duane Vermeulen.

The Gold side‚ mentored by Deon Davids‚ has a younger‚ but stronger‚ look‚ especially in the front row. Ruan Dreyer‚ Scarra Ntubeni and Steven Kitshoff will be packing up against Luan de Bruin‚ Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche.

Teams:

Springbok Green: 15 Gianni Lombard‚ 14 Yaw Penxe‚ 13 Wandisile Simelane‚ 12 Frans Steyn‚ 11 Malcolm Jaer‚ 10 Elton Jantjies‚ 9 Sanele Nohamba‚ 8 Duane Vermeulen‚ 7 Arno Botha‚ 6 Siya Kolisi (c)‚ 5 Hyron Andrews‚ 4 JD Schickerling‚ 3 Luan de Bruin‚ 2 Bongi Mbonambi‚ 1 Ox Nche

Replacements: 16 Schalk Erasmus‚ 17 Kwenzo Blose‚ 18 Thomas du Toit‚ 19 JJ van der Mescht‚ 20 Juarno Augustus‚ 21 Junior Pokomela‚ 22 Embrose Papier‚ 23 Manie Libbok‚ 24 Jeremy Ward‚ 25 Kade Wolhuter.

Springbok Gold: 15 Warrick Gelant‚ 14 Rosko Specman‚ 13 Lukhanyo Am (c)‚ 12 Rikus Pretorius‚ 11 Courtnall Skosan‚ 10 Damian Willemse‚ 9 Herschel Jantjies‚ 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ 7 Nizaam Carr‚ 6 Marco van Staden‚ 5 Marvin Orie‚ 4 Salmaan Moerat‚ 3 Ruan Dreyer‚ 2 Scarra Ntubeni‚ 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Replacements: 16 Dylan Richardson‚ 17 Dylan Smith‚ 18 Carlü Sadie‚ 19 Jason Jenkins‚ 20 James Venter‚ 21 Vincent Tshituka‚ 22 Ivan van Zyl‚ 23 Curwin Bosch‚ 24 Werner Kok‚ 25 Manuel Rass.