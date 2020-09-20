Sport / Rugby

Two-try Cheslin Kolbe steers Toulouse into semifinals

SA wing crosses the line early for the hosts and gets another later in the first half

20 September 2020 - 18:52 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Cheslin Kolbe. Picture: STU FORSTER / GETTY IMAGES
Cheslin Kolbe. Picture: STU FORSTER / GETTY IMAGES

Bengaluru — Toulouse’s Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe scored two first-half tries as the dominant French Top 14 side eased past Ireland’s Ulster 36-8 at Stade Ernest Wallon on Sunday to reach the European Champions Cup semifinals.

The last meeting between the sides in the knockout stage was in Belfast during the 1998-1999 campaign, when Ulster sealed a 15-13 quarterfinal win on their way to the title, but Toulouse took charge early on Sunday and never lost their grip on the match.

South African Kolbe went over the line early to put the hosts in front before Thomas Ramos extended their lead to 8-0 with a penalty. John Cooney got Ulster off the mark with a penalty but Kolbe scored another try which Ramos converted to put Toulouse 15-3 up at half-time.

Further tries from Antoine Dupont, Pita Ahki and Ramos after the break put four-times champions Toulouse out of sight, with Cooney’s try giving Pro 14 side Ulster a late consolation.

In the last four next weekend, Toulouse face the winners of Sunday’s other quarterfinal between English Premiership rivals Exeter Chiefs and Northampton Saints.

The clash at Sandy Park is the first meeting between the teams in the Champions Cup. Defending champions Saracens take on Racing 92 in the other semifinal.

Reuters

