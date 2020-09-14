Sport / Rugby

Pollard to miss Rugby Championship after serious injury

French side Montpellier confirm SA flyhalf’s absence for several months after knee injury

14 September 2020 - 14:45 Nick Said
Handre Pollard. Picture: GA LLO IMAGES
SA flyhalf Handré Pollard faces “several months” on the sidelines after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligaments while playing for French Top 14 side Montpellier on Friday. 

The 2019 World Cup winner was carried off the field on a stretcher during the 41-17 loss to Racing 92 and scans have now revealed the severity of the injury.

“The club confirms the absence for several months of Handré Pollard, victim of a ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments. We wish him a quick recovery,” Montpellier said in a statement on Monday.

It rules the first-choice Bok flyhalf out of the Rugby Championship that is scheduled to be played in Australia from November 7 to December 12, and will significantly cut his preparation time for the British and Irish Lions tour to SA that starts next July.

Pollard’s control at flyhalf is vital to the Boks’ gameplan but his injury will provide his deputy in the team, Elton Jantjies, a chance to stake a claim for the No 10 jersey against the Lions.

It is the second time Pollard has been sidelined with a serious knee injury having missed the entire 2016 season with a similar complaint.

Reuters

GAVIN RICH: Crowds help to put fizz into matches, rugby’s comeback shows

Aotearoa, the only competition that drew many spectators  at games, was the most addictive viewing
17 hours ago

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie rules out Tests before October 17

New Zealander Dave Rennie names extended 44-man squad for two internationals against the All Blacks
23 hours ago

Uncertainty over Rugby Championship decision

Event involving SA, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina could be decided on Thursday, but Covid makes it unlikely
4 days ago

