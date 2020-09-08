Sport / Rugby

Zinhle Ndawonde. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/Lee Warren
Springbok women’s rugby centre Zinhle Ndawonde is still on cloud nine days after walking away with an accolade at the 2020 gsport Awards.

The fleet-footed Ndawonde won the Style Star award and said the event has given women a platform to earn recognition.

The award recognises vibrant SA sportswomen who are synonymous with a leading sense of style and elegance‚ and are an inspiration.

The 30-year-old Ndawonde beat swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and sports journalist Mbali Sigidi to the award.

“Winning this award means quite a lot to me‚ I feel blessed and I feel overwhelmed‚” she said.

“To be nominated for this award means there are people who actually noticed what you do and not only as an athlete.”

Ndawonde said her prize was motivation to do more work off the field and encourage young women to work smart to reach greater heights.

“I always try to make sure that I reach out to those young girls who live in the disadvantaged backgrounds‚ to say, ‘Have a look at where I am‚ because I was once also at that situation’.”

Off the field‚ the former Parkhill Secondary School pupil works as a firefighter at King Shaka International Airport in Durban.

“So I always try to motivate and inspire them by posting videos on social media making sure that they look at what I do‚ see where I’ve come from‚ where I am going and what I am achieving.”

The Durban-born athlete said challenges at home should never be allowed to deter their dreams to “become better women and athletes”.

