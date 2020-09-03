Sport / Rugby

All Blacks coach poised to make final selection

03 September 2020 - 15:43 Greg Stutchbury
Ian Foster. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA
Ian Foster. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

Wellington — All Blacks coach Ian Foster will get one final look at contenders for his first All Blacks squad when the North-South match is played in Wellington on Saturday.

Foster, who replaced Steve Hansen after the 2019 Rugby World Cup, will name his squad on Sunday although New Zealand Rugby are yet to confirm any fixtures because of uncertainty around the coronavirus.

The match, between composite sides representing the country’s two main islands, on Saturday has already been postponed once and moved to Wellington Regional Stadium from Auckland because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The teams, coached by Foster’s assistants, named arguably their strongest possible sides for the clash, even if there will be no crowd allowed to watch it.

All Blacks assistant coach John Plumtree, who is in charge of the North team, however, told reporters on Thursday they were not considering it a trial.

“Everyone might be seeing it that way, and maybe in the old days they saw it as an All Black trial,” Plumtree said. “We’ve already seen them go for 10 rounds of derby games.

“This game is about them and New Zealand enjoying the talent we’ve got in this country.”

The game will still likely provide some last-minute selection decisions and produce some mouth-watering individual matchups. Focus will undoubtedly be on the head-to-head encounter at flyhalf between the South’s Richie Mo’unga and the North’s Beauden Barrett.

Mo’unga was the best player in the No 10 jersey in Super Rugby Aotearoa, but Barrett, who played much of the season at fullback, was starting to regain his form when he shifted to flyhalf towards the end of the season.

Rieko Ioane’s form at centre for the North should also provide an interesting pointer to the selection mix of a crowded midfield and outside backs contingent, where the South’s winger Will Jordan could earn his first call up on Sunday.

Reuters

World Rugby to distribute $2.5m for Olympic funding

Organisers hope to kick off the HSBC World Sevens Series in Hong Kong and Singapore in April
Sport
1 day ago

Sharks will be up and running in four weeks, says conditioning coach

Provincial competition could be launched shortly and may consist of the four Super Rugby teams together with the Cheetahs, Griquas and Pumas
Sport
23 hours ago

SA rugby’s schools conveyor belt cranks up again

Coach Mzwakhe Nkosi believes players may emerge better rounded after working on extra skills during lockdown
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cricket SA’s blacks-only consultant plan under ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Three-goal Sundowns ensure title race will go to ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Penalty costs Alaphilippe yellow jersey as Van ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Cricket SA’s blacks-only consultant plan under ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Sharks will be up and running in four weeks, says ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson keen to assist Lions in SA

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Foreign deals for Eastern Cape rugby would have been better

Opinion / Columnists

Chris Burger fund facing tough times after helping players for 40 years

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.