Sport / Rugby

World Rugby to distribute $2.5m for Olympic funding

Organisers hope to kick off the HSBC World Sevens Series in Hong Kong and Singapore in April

01 September 2020 - 17:31 Ian Ransom
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA

Melbourne — World Rugby said on Tuesday that it would allocate $2.5m among rugby sevens nations that have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics to cope with further disruptions to the global sevens calendar due to the coronavirus.

The governing body said it had called off the Sydney and Hamilton rounds of the HSBC World Sevens Series scheduled for January due to the dynamic global nature of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers now hope to kick off the series in Hong Kong and Singapore in April. With the global championship a key plank in Olympic preparations, World Rugby said it would make “a dedicated initial investment of $2.5m” to support qualified nations.

“Each union that has qualified will be able to apply to World Rugby for funding, which can be directed towards rugby sevens squad training camps, competition support, technical, and sports science and medical programmes,” it said in a statement.

World Rugby was forced to scrap the last rounds of the 2019/2020 series due to Covid-19 and make New Zealand winners of both the men’s and women’s championships.

The Dubai and Cape Town rounds of the 2020/2021 series, provisionally scheduled for November and December, were called off in August.

Rugby Australia interim CEO Rob Clarke said it was “incredibly disappointing” that Sydney would not go ahead but he looks forward to the tournament returning to the city in 2022.

Rugby Australia said it could apply for $200,000 from World Rugby’s grant, or $100,000 each for its qualified men’s and women’s teams.

World Rugby said it was working to confirm dates for the Olympic repêchage event in the first half of 2021, where the final two women’s nations and one men’s nation to qualify for Tokyo will be decided.

Reuters

SA rugby’s schools conveyor belt cranks up again

Coach Mzwakhe Nkosi believes players may emerge better rounded after working on extra skills during lockdown
Sport
1 day ago

Chris Burger fund facing tough times after helping players for 40 years

The rugby charity has tried novel fundraising efforts‚ such as Zoom meetings with top players and former stars
Sport
2 days ago

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson keen to assist Lions in SA

Robertson approaches British and Irish Lions coach about a spot on the tour to gain international experience
Sport
2 hours ago

Rugby players’ union stance on BLM is worrying

MyPlayers says it will not take a stance that might lead to divisions within its ranks, but is it simply uncaring about black lives?
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Comrades legend Nick Bester in ICU after attack
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Jostling for Cricket SA board positions takes a ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Another one bites the dust as Golf Challenge is ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Another one bites the dust as Golf Challenge is ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Comrades legend Nick Bester in ICU after attack
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.