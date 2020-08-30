The Chris Burger/Petro Jackson Players Fund‚ which is hurting from the effects of lockdown‚ is appealing for donations as its 40th anniversary approaches.

“Fundraising for all charities has been hugely affected as a result of the pandemic‚” said fund GM Gail Baerecke.

“We are no exception as a result of no rugby being played‚ where much of our funding is generated. Corporate donors are also having to weather their own storm.”

The fund, which supports seriously injured rugby players, has attempted novel fundraising efforts‚ such as Zoom meetings with top players and former stars.

“What hasn’t change for us during this time is the support our recipients have needed from us‚ be it monthly subsistence for those who are needy‚ replacement and repairs to their mobility equipment‚ or transport to and from clinic and hospital appointments‚” said Baerecke.

“Our costs have also escalated during this time as a result of our recipients’ household economic situations having been impacted.”

Monday marks the 40th anniversary of the death of Chris Burger‚ who suffered a broken neck in a Currie Cup match in Bloemfontein the previous day.

Villager teammate

The fullback’s Western Province captain‚ eighthman Morné du Plessis‚ was at the forefront of kick-starting the fund on September 9 1980 that so far has helped more than 500 injured players‚ at a cost of more than R50m.

One of Du Plessis’s goals was to maintain the memory of Burger‚ who had also been his teammate at the Villager rugby club.

Burger was a talented player with a rare versatility that enabled him to play fullback‚ wing‚ centre and flyhalf for Western Province after he was noticed as a prodigy at the Police club in 1974.

Burger‚ one of six children‚ grew up on the Middelpos farm near Clanwilliam‚ playing with catapults‚ enjoying sport and learning to play six musical instruments‚ including piano‚ guitar and accordion.

He also inherited his father’s carpentry skills. A cupboard he built now stands in the classroom where his daughter‚ Esmaré Burger Wells‚ teaches.

Apart from rugby, Burger excelled at athletics‚ especially in the 100m and 200m sprints and long jump‚ winning the victor ludorum at Clanwilliam High School.

After school he went to the police college in Pretoria and was later stationed in Cape Town‚ but the work didn’t sit well with him.

“My grandmother said he was too soft for that. The police force affected him emotionally because he was a very soft guy‚” said his daughter. “He loved people and he was a peaceful man.”

Burger left the force and became an agent at the Epping market‚ often arriving at Villager practices with fruit for coach HO de Villiers.

In his spare time he gave tennis lessons and taught at his church’s Sunday school. He also single-handedly built a swimming pool at the house he shared with wife Riana‚ as they could not afford to have one professionally installed.

Burger enjoyed playing practical jokes‚ such as hiding a teammate’s socks until just before kickoff. But he took the game seriously. But for all his talent‚ he was unable to cement a permanent place in the Western Province team‚ always being stuck on the fringes.

But thanks to the efforts of Du Plessis and others‚ Burger’s memory has lived on through the efforts of the fund.