Hooker Malcolm Marx signs for Japanese club

19 August 2020 - 16:46 Nick Said
Malcolm Marx. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
SA hooker Malcolm Marx has signed for Japanese Top League side the Kubota Spears, returning to the country where he helped the Springboks lift the World Cup trophy in 2019.

Marx opted out of his contract with the Lions in May, taking advantage of a 21-day window to cancel the deal and become a free agent after pay-cuts in the domestic game were introduced because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marx had a brief stint in Japan last season with NTT Communications Shining Arcs, the bulldozing hooker scoring five tries in six matches before the campaign was brought to a premature end.

The 26-year-old has 33 caps for the Boks, but lost his place in the starting line-up to Bongi Mbonambi at the World Cup.

Marx has, however, expressed his desire to be part of the squad that is scheduled to take on the British & Irish Lions on home soil in July and August 2021.

The Funabashi-based Spears are coached by South African Frans Ludeke.

SA Rugby unveil ticketing structure for Lions tour

There will be four pricing tiers for all matches rather than a one-price-fits-all
23 hours ago

Minister puts SA Rugby in the hot seat over players who refuse to take a knee

Nathi Mthethwa says the state will ‘hunt down’ people who show a racist attitude
1 day ago

Dylan Hartley chides treatment of England players

Former England rugby captain says the ‘money men’ are not concerned about welfare of players
2 days ago

Hurricanes coach tips youngest Barrett for All Blacks fullback slot

Jordie Barrett 'streets ahead' of other challengers for the position
2 days ago

