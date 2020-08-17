Sport / Rugby

Dylan Hartley chides treatment of England players

Former England rugby captain says the ‘money men’ are not concerned about welfare of players

17 August 2020 - 16:50 Simon Jennings
Dylan Hartley, the former England captain looks on during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Northampton Saints and Leicester Tigers at Franklin's Gardens, Northhampton on November 30 2019. Picture: DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES
Dylan Hartley, the former England captain looks on during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Northampton Saints and Leicester Tigers at Franklin's Gardens, Northhampton on November 30 2019. Picture: DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES

Bengaluru — Former England rugby captain Dylan Hartley has criticised the manner in which rugby has treated his generation of players, saying the “money men” have relegated concern for individual welfare to the back seat over the years.

Hartley, 34, retired in 2019 after a persistent knee injury and is England’s most capped hooker of all time. He was named captain under coach Eddie Jones and led England to the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2016.

“My generation of players have been crash dummies for a sport in transition from semi-professionalism,” Hartley told the Daily Telegraph.

“It is being reshaped, subtly but relentlessly, by money men, geopoliticians, talking heads and television executives. They treat us as warm bodies, human widgets. Players cut the ends off their boots so they can play with broken toes.

“They gobble painkillers like Smarties. After matches dressing rooms are like Mash (mobile army surgical hospital) clearing houses ... people are being put back together with stitches and glue. Senior players have bits falling off them.”

Hartley, who earned 97 caps for his country but was also sidelined for significant periods owning to either injury or suspension, added that the sport needed to improve the standard of care on offer.

“It would be wrong to attempt to skirt the unavoidable truth that as players become bigger, faster and stronger they will be chewed up and spat out quicker. It is a given, therefore, that we need to insist on the highest standards of care,” he said.

“Everyone told me that when you retire your body feels great. I feel completely the opposite.”

Reuters

GAVIN RICH: Myriad obstacles face SA Rugby ahead of Rugby Championship

Unprepared Boks need to play in the competition regardless of the potential drawbacks
Opinion
1 day ago

Siya Kolisi adds his voice to calls to tackle racism

Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain admits he was too scared to speak out earlier
Sport
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rad Brad rides high after mad, bad MotoGP
Sport / Other Sport
2.
‘Dazed’ Hamilton cruises home in Spain
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Will Messi stay or will he go now?
Sport / Soccer
4.
Fired cricket boss vows to fight back
Sport / Cricket
5.
MS Dhoni calls it a day amid high praise
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Stop-start rugby needs shaking up, says England coach

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Super Rugby without SA just won’t swing

Opinion / Columnists

BOOK REVIEW: Living life on the edge of professional rugby

Life / Books

Global accolade for Bok captain Kolisi

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.