Aussie sevens coach cautious on schoolboy prodigy Joseph Suaalii

Melbourne — Joseph Suaalii has “world-class” attributes to succeed in rugby sevens, but playing at the Tokyo Olympics would be a big ask of the schoolboy prodigy, says Australia head coach Tim Walsh.

Suaalii, who turned 17 on Saturday and is seen as a rare athletic talent, has generated huge hype in Australia as rival rugby union and rugby league federations fight for his signature.

Rugby Australia (RA) hope to coax Suaalii away from a National Rugby League career, months after he signed a junior contract with the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Signing with RA would mean not only a potential pathway to a Wallabies jersey but also a chance to win an Olympic medal for Australia in sevens as soon as 2021.

Walsh, who guided Australia’s women to sevens gold at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, welcomed Suaalii’s Olympic ambitions, while expressing concern about “ridiculous” pressure on the teenager.

“From what I hear, he’s a kid who wants to go to the Olympics. That’s a huge drawcard. It’s the biggest sporting event in the world and we get to go,” Walsh said in an interview on Tuesday.

“Would I entertain the idea? Of course, I would, especially having a year now to prepare for Tokyo. “It is a big ask, but if he had a specific role that I wanted him to perform, and it worked out with the combination and the balance of the team, then there’s certainly the potential there for selection.”

Suaalii has played junior rugby sevens for Australia, and is a pupil at the King’s School, a rugby union nursery in Sydney. He has been on RA’s radar for years, and was touted as the “next Israel Folau”, in reference to the explosive former Wallabies fullback who also played rugby league for Australia.

However, South Sydney have shown their determination to retain him, with part-owner and film star Russell Crowe flying Suaalii and his family up to his rural estate in New South Wales by private jet in July.

Asked whether the hype was warranted, Walsh said Suaalii had impressed when he trained with his sevens squad two years ago.

“Even then he just had some world-class attributes that were very much suited to sevens. An athlete like him, he could be suited to anything,” said Walsh. “He’s quite unique. You don’t get many 6ft-5, 6ft-6 guys that have great aerial skills, run fast and are powerful. You’ve got your Sonny Bill Williams [comparison], I guess, that kind of mould.”