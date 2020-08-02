Sport / Rugby

Finlay Christie helps keep Blues’ title hopes alive

02 August 2020 - 17:12 Greg Stutchbury
TJ Faiane, Matt Duffie and Finlay Christie of the Blues celebrate after winning the Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Blues and the Chiefs at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, July 26 2020. Picture: HANNAH PETERS/GETTY IMAGES
TJ Faiane, Matt Duffie and Finlay Christie of the Blues celebrate after winning the Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Blues and the Chiefs at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, July 26 2020. Picture: HANNAH PETERS/GETTY IMAGES

Wellington — Finlay Christie scored an early try in each half as the Blues beat the Highlanders 32-21 in their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash in Dunedin on Sunday to keep the race for the domestic title alive.

The Blues’ victory moved them to 22 points, two behind the table-topping Crusaders. Leon Macdonald’s side, however, have just one fixture remaining — the final match of the domestic competition, which is against the Crusaders on August 16 at Eden Park. The Crusaders host the Highlanders next Sunday.

The Blues had not won in Dunedin since 2011 and they raced to an early 12-0 lead with tries to No 8 Akira Ioane and scrumhalf Christie.

The Highlanders, however, responded with a Josh Ioane penalty and Ash Dixon’s try to get back to 12-10 before a controversy that could have overshadowed the game.

With the Highlanders on attack, Blues flanker Dalton Papalii made an intercept of a loose pass and ran 60m for a try. Referee Mike Fraser, however, reviewed the moment before the intercept and overturned the try and penalised Blues prop Karl Tu’inukuafe for being offside.

Josh Ioane slotted the penalty to give his side a 13-12 lead that lasted less than 90 sec when the Blues’ TJ Faiane scored straight after the restart to make it 17-13.

While Highlanders flyhalf Ioane slotted another penalty in the 36th minute, Blues prop Ofa Tuungafasi continued his career-defining season with a try from an attacking line-out to give the visitors a 24-16 lead at the break.

Christie added his second try just three minutes into the second half before Beauden Barrett kicked a penalty to give the visitors a 32-16 lead.

The Highlanders then spent much of the remainder of the match on attack but only had a Shannon Frizell try with four minutes remaining to show for it. 

Reuters

Jaguares release top players amid Super Rugby upheaval

Coach and eight senior players have joined European clubs because Argentine union’s revenue has dried up
Sport
3 days ago

Sam Whitelock joins elite Crusaders 150 club

The 31-year-old is the seventh player to play 150 Super Rugby matches for the Christchurch-based franchise
Sport
3 days ago

Cheetahs shift focus from Pro14 to Currie Cup

Questions arise over participation of the Cheetahs and Kings in future PRO14 tournaments
Sport
3 days ago

Cape Town Sevens event called off

First two tournaments of the next World Rugby series season cancelled due to pandemic
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Man United consider signing son of legend Peter ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Man City have best chance yet to win Champions ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Jaguares release top players amid Super Rugby ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Saudi-backed bid for Newcastle United collapses ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Glasgow Rangers splash out R77m for Zungu
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

KEVIN MCCALLUM: The lockdown, the loerie and the buzz

Opinion / Columnists

New York lawyer out to get major share of the Stormers

Sport / Rugby

Why SA rugby players need a seven-week build-up before seeing combat

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.