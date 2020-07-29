Sport / Rugby

Cape Town Sevens event called off

First two tournaments of the next World Rugby series season cancelled due to pandemic

29 July 2020 - 16:51 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/RADUTUTA

Paris — The first two events of the next World Rugby Sevens Series season, in Dubai and Cape Town, had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, World Rugby announced on Wednesday.

“This is a prudent decision taken with the health and wellbeing of the global rugby community and wider society as our top priority and guided by the relevant government and international public health authority advice,” said World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper.

The Cape Town tournament was scheduled provisionally for December 4-6.

“This is a very disappointing development but far from unexpected,” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

Three Sevens places are up for grabs at the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics next year.

World Rugby said it continued to focus on staging the rest of the 2021 Sevens season.

The 2019/2020 series was ended prematurely in June due to the Covid-19 outbreak, with the men’s and women’s titles both awarded to pacesetters New Zealand.

AFP

