Sport / Rugby

Aotearoa pace is running down players, says union

New Zealand Rugby says games are intense both emotionally and physically

27 July 2020 - 15:38 Greg Stutchbury
New Zealand's All Blacks team does the haka at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: HO/WORLD CUP RUGBY/GETTY IMAGES
New Zealand's All Blacks team does the haka at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: HO/WORLD CUP RUGBY/GETTY IMAGES

Wellington — The intensity of New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa has been a major factor in its success but players can only maintain near Test-level rugby for so long before the physical and mental strain takes it toll, the players’ union head told Reuters.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) set up the 10-week domestic competition after the broader Super Rugby season, which also featured sides from SA, Australia, Argentina and Japan, was suspended due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

With the country’s five Super Rugby teams battling it out in a constant stream of high-quality derbies, players are experiencing almost Test match conditions week in, week out.

“You just have to watch the games,” New Zealand Rugby Players Association executive director Rob Nichol told Reuters in a telephone interview on Monday. “They’re incredibly intense both emotionally and physically.

“It’s as close as you’re going to get to Test match rugby. And we all know that if you ask players to play three Tier One Test matches in a row ... to come down emotionally and then get back up is pretty hard.”

All of the sides face growing injury lists, with Hurricanes coach Jason Holland saying on Monday it would have been difficult for his team to have played a fifth successive game this weekend. The Hurricanes have this week off before they play their final two games of the season and Holland joked had they been scheduled to play then he and assistant coach Cory Jane might have been forced out of retirement.

“At some stage you do need to be able to decompress, recover, realign and get back into it,” Nichol said. “I think what you’re hearing from the coaches and the players is that it’s cool to be able to produce this kind of rugby for the fans, but we can only keep going at this level for so long.”

He recognised, however, that the intensity of the competition is the reason crowds are  flocking back to matches or tuning in at home on television. One of the criticisms of Super Rugby before the Covid-19 shutdown was that too many matches were not competitive, or produced a lower standard of play.

NZR’s proposed plan for its 2021 competition involves a tournament of eight to 10 teams, with the five New Zealand sides, possibly a Pasifika franchise and between two and four Australian squads.

Any future model would need to factor in at least two rest weeks, Nichol said, adding that the success of Super Rugby Aotearoa suggests fewer games might produce better outcomes. “It’s quality over quantity and what post-Covid has reinforced is that people do prefer that.”

Reuters

Blues add more misery to Chiefs’ horror season

Defence wins it for the Auckland team, who send Chiefs to a record seventh defeat in a row
Sport
23 hours ago

Boks on target to defend Rugby Championship crown

World Rugby proposes a November and December slot in its revamped international calendar
Sport
4 days ago

SA Rugby takes strong stand on Black Lives Matter

The sport needs to own up to and deal with uncomfortable conversations coming from black players, says CEO Jurie Roux
Sport
5 days ago

Boks still banking on Rugby Championship in 2020

There will be no home matches for the world champions in 2020 and the end-of-year Europe tour is unlikely to go ahead
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Top-four goal achieved, now Solskjaer has to make ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Champions Liverpool end season on a high
Sport / Soccer
3.
JOHN COCKAYNE: In praise of comeback kids — but ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Man United and Chelsea get Champions League spots
Sport / Soccer
5.
Sundowns adapt to new way of playing football
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Siya Kolisi adds his voice to calls to tackle racism

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Super Rugby without SA just won’t swing

Opinion / Columnists

Highlanders storm back from 31-7 to snatch dramatic victory

Sport / Rugby

Stop-start rugby needs shaking up, says England coach

Sport / Rugby

Sanzaar is not dead, says Marinos

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.