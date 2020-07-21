Sport / Rugby

Boks still banking on Rugby Championship in 2020

21 July 2020 - 16:19 Nick Said
Jurie Roux. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/Bryn Lennon
Jurie Roux. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/Bryn Lennon

World Champions SA will either play in the Rugby Championship in New Zealand later in 2020 or embark on a tour to Europe, but will not have space on the calendar for both, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The Springboks have not been in action since lifting the World Cup in Japan in 2019, and face an uncertain schedule in the remainder of 2020 as travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic limit their ability to tackle multiple tours.

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said they were hoping to start an eight-team domestic competition in either late August or early September to prepare players for an international window somewhere between October and December.

“Whatever we can fit into that window we will, and we are trying to deliver the Rugby Championship, which would almost certainly be in the bubble in New Zealand,” Roux told reporters.

“If we do that, there will be no time for other internationals, and in any case the northern hemisphere has been clear that they want to complete the Six Nations and then play a tournament with Japan and Fiji in that period.”

Roux confirmed that the inbound tours by Scotland and Georgia, that had been scheduled for July, were cancelled and there would be no attempt to play them later in the year.

The Boks were due to travel to Italy, France, Ireland and Wales for their traditional set of November internationals, the latter two fixtures providing vital preparation for a home meeting with the British & Irish Lions in July-August 2021.

But it now appears likely their only Tests before that lucrative tour, the biggest set of fixtures outside of a World Cup, will be against southern hemisphere opposition. 

Reuters

GAVIN RICH: Super Rugby without SA just won’t swing

New Zealand seems willing to settle for playing only against Australian teams
Opinion
1 day ago

SA Rugby eager to get top players in action

A State of Origin series is being contemplated for a local TV audience — or they may play in a ‘bio-bubble’ abroad
Sport
1 week ago

GAVIN RICH: Rugby still seems like a dream of the future

The coronavirus pandemic has swept all the sport’s plans off the table and threatens even new arrangements
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Siya Kolisi adds his voice to calls to tackle ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Renowned rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies at ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Why golf tourism needs a good ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
England beat West Indies to level series
Sport / Cricket
5.
Bayern Munich post best record after Euro restart
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Sanzaar upbeat about chance of Rugby Championship being played later in 2020

Sport / Rugby

SA Rugby faces financial ruin if Covid-19 derails Boks in 2020

Sport / Rugby

Chiliboy doping verdict imminent

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.