Sport / Rugby

Centre EW Viljoen moves from Stormers to Lions

14 July 2020 - 18:48 Liam Del Carme
Picture: 123RF/RADUTUTA
Picture: 123RF/RADUTUTA

Former Western Province and Stormers centre EW Viljoen is the latest player to add his name to the list of acquisitions made by the Lions.

Viljoen joins former Bulls captain Burger Odendaal and returning tighthead prop Ruan Dreyer, both of whom have opted to continue their careers at Ellis Park.

Viljoen‚ who joined Leicester Tigers in 2019‚ is another midfield acquisition in a field that appears to be increasingly crowded at the Lions. They now have Odendaal‚ Wandisile Simelane‚ Duncan Matthews‚ Dan Kriel and Manuel Ras all vying for a spot at centre.

Earlier in 2020 Simelane was rumoured to be on the verge of a move from the Lions to seek game time elsewhere, but he has since opted to extend his contract with the franchise.

Viljoen is still “stuck” in the UK waiting to board a flight to SA.

“The Lions have been a top team in SA over the past few years and I just want to bring my part to hopefully keep them up there‚” said the former SA Schools and SA Under-20 player.

The Lions have slipped well down the pecking order and were 13th on the table when Super Rugby came to an abrupt halt earlier this season.

Odendaal‚ who has battled bravely in the Bulls midfield‚ said he was excited to join his former side’s foes across the Jukskei River.

“The Lions have a really attractive style of play. I hope I can contribute to that‚” said the former Monument High pupil.

The 29-year-old Dreyer will bring much-needed experience to the Lions pack. He played in 80 matches for the Lions in Super Rugby before leaving at the end of the 2018 Super Rugby season. He opted to join former Lions coach Johan Ackermann at Gloucester.

Dreyer‚ who is also a former Monument pupil‚ has played four Tests of wildly fluctuating fortune for the Springboks.

SA Rugby eager to get top players in action

A State of Origin series is being contemplated for a local TV audience — or they may play in a ‘bio-bubble’ abroad
Sport
3 hours ago

Rugby after Covid-19: Naas and Swys share their views

Naas Botha and Swys de Bruin favour law changes that make the game faster and more attacking
Sport
2 days ago

Aussie Super Rugby gets thumbs down from fans

Low standard of play strewn with errors slated by some as nothing but a snooze-fest
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Uncomfortable truths on the horizon for Cricket SA
Sport / Cricket
2.
Solskjaer vows ‘we’ll put it right’ after Man ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Man City appeal victory not good for football, ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Real Madrid move closer to title after digging ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Sachin Tendulkar slams flaws in umpire referral ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.