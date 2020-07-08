Sport / Rugby

Lions tie down Schoeman and Massyn

Both players are excited about the year ahead with the Gauteng team and keen to show what they can do

08 July 2020 - 15:08 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Marnus Schoeman of Lions chases Domingo Miotti of Jaguares at Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, February 1 2020. Picture: DANIEL JAYO/GETTY IMAGES
Marnus Schoeman of Lions chases Domingo Miotti of Jaguares at Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, February 1 2020. Picture: DANIEL JAYO/GETTY IMAGES

The Lions have extended the contracts of loose forwards Marnus Schoeman and Len Massyn. 

Both contracts have been extended by a year.

This follows prop Sti Sithole and hooker Jan-Henning Campher also prolonging their stay at the franchise. Earlier the Lions announced  they had lured Cheetahs wing Rabz Maxwane to join them north of the Vaal River.

Schoeman‚ a perennially hustling and bustling openside bruiser‚ has been a valuable addition to the Lions since his official transfer in 2018. He had been on loan with them in the period leading up to that.

“I am blessed to continue my journey with the Lions family. I am looking forward to what the future holds. The best is yet to come‚” said Schoeman on the franchise’s Twitter feed.

The former Blue Bulls‚ Griquas and Pumas flank started all six Super Rugby matches at the start of the season and was on the field for all but 16 minutes over that period. He is a tireless terrier who has consistently punched above his weight‚ even in a retreating Lions pack.

Massyn‚ who has spent a fair chunk of the last year on the sidelines with injury‚ was also thrilled at the prospect of further employment at Ellis Park.

“I am excited for another year ahead with the Lions family and pursuing my God-given passion‚” said the 23-year-old who came through the Lions youth system.

He is seen as a huge prospect, but the Lions are yet to see his best.

Maxwane, 24, has been round the block in SA rugby.

He spent his formation years with Border before moving west to Western Province‚ north to the Bulls and then south to the Cheetahs. His latest move has taken him north to a franchise in need of a boost.

When the handbrake was pulled on Super Rugby in March due to Covid-19‚ the Lions were 13th on the table, having recorded just one win from six matches.

Sanzaar upbeat about chance of Rugby Championship being played later in 2020

Boss Andy Marinos says they are looking at the back-end of October, into November and probably early December
Sport
23 hours ago

Gerbrandt Grobler heads for Stade Français

SA lock leaves troubled English club Gloucester and signs with French rugby club for two years
Sport
23 hours ago

Global accolade for Bok captain Kolisi

World Cup-winning coach Rassie Erasmus is also on the list, together with captain Kolisi, of the game’s top 50 movers and shakers
Sport
1 day ago

Crusaders and Blues gear up for ‘old school’ showdown

Two great teams, undefeated, going for it will make for a ‘hell of a collision’, says assistant coach Scott Hansen
Sport
1 day ago

Van Wyk praises teammate Jordie Barrett’s huge kick of faith

He could have covered another 10m, says South African Kobus van Wyk after massive penalty
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Ferrari axing blamed for Sebastian Vettel’s ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Mokwena set for Sundowns return
Sport / Soccer
3.
Gerbrandt Grobler heads for Stade Français
Sport / Rugby
4.
Global accolade for Bok captain Kolisi
Sport / Rugby
5.
Klopp’s dream team is all home-grown talent
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

SA Rugby faces financial ruin if Covid-19 derails Boks in 2020

Sport / Rugby

Red card no bother as Hurricanes dash Chiefs’ hopes

Sport / Rugby

Western Province a step closer to Newlands stadium development deal

Sport / Rugby

Crusaders take their chances to stretch unbeaten home run

Sport / Rugby

White goes on a spend-it-to-mend-it spree at Bulls

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.