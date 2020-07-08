The Lions have extended the contracts of loose forwards Marnus Schoeman and Len Massyn.

Both contracts have been extended by a year.

This follows prop Sti Sithole and hooker Jan-Henning Campher also prolonging their stay at the franchise. Earlier the Lions announced they had lured Cheetahs wing Rabz Maxwane to join them north of the Vaal River.

Schoeman‚ a perennially hustling and bustling openside bruiser‚ has been a valuable addition to the Lions since his official transfer in 2018. He had been on loan with them in the period leading up to that.

“I am blessed to continue my journey with the Lions family. I am looking forward to what the future holds. The best is yet to come‚” said Schoeman on the franchise’s Twitter feed.

The former Blue Bulls‚ Griquas and Pumas flank started all six Super Rugby matches at the start of the season and was on the field for all but 16 minutes over that period. He is a tireless terrier who has consistently punched above his weight‚ even in a retreating Lions pack.

Massyn‚ who has spent a fair chunk of the last year on the sidelines with injury‚ was also thrilled at the prospect of further employment at Ellis Park.

“I am excited for another year ahead with the Lions family and pursuing my God-given passion‚” said the 23-year-old who came through the Lions youth system.

He is seen as a huge prospect, but the Lions are yet to see his best.

Maxwane, 24, has been round the block in SA rugby.

He spent his formation years with Border before moving west to Western Province‚ north to the Bulls and then south to the Cheetahs. His latest move has taken him north to a franchise in need of a boost.

When the handbrake was pulled on Super Rugby in March due to Covid-19‚ the Lions were 13th on the table, having recorded just one win from six matches.