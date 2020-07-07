Sport / Rugby

Gerbrandt Grobler heads for Stade Français

SA lock leaves troubled English club Gloucester and signs with French rugby club for two years

07 July 2020 - 17:57 Agency Staff
Gerbrandt Grobler. Picture: SUPPLIED
Gerbrandt Grobler. Picture: SUPPLIED

French rugby club Stade Français on Tuesday signed Tongan international back Telusa Veainu and SA lock Gerbrandt Grobler from troubled English clubs.

Veainu was one of five players released by Leicester after refusing to take a pay cut. The Tigers had the worst record in the curtailed Premiership, but escaped relegation because Saracens were docked 105 points.

The 28-year-old Grobler is the latest player to leave Gloucester since the departure of coach Johan Ackermann for Japan.

Grobler played for Stade’s Parisian rivals Racing 92 in the 2016/2017 season.

Veainu has signed for three years with Stade and Grobler for two with an option for a third. Stade have already announced the signings of Argentinian international back row forward Marcos Kremer and Georgian prop Vasil Kakovin.

Stade Français are the Top 14’s wealthiest side, but were bottom of the table when the season was halted in March. AFP

