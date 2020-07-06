Sport / Rugby

Van Wyk praises teammate Jordie Barrett’s huge kick of faith

He could have covered another 10m, says South African Kobus van Wyk after massive penalty

06 July 2020 - 15:37 Greg Stutchbury
Jordie Barrett of the Hurricanes in action. at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, April 27 2019. Picture: HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES
Wellington — Jordie Barrett was oozing so much confidence before he lined up a penalty from almost 60m against the Chiefs that he probably would have landed it from even further back, Hurricanes teammate Kobus van Wyk said on Monday.

Barrett, playing his first game for the Hurricanes in Super Rugby Aotearoa after recovering from a shoulder injury, was successful with the penalty on Sunday and gave the visitors a 20-3 lead at halftime.

The Hurricanes, who played almost 30 minutes of the second half with 14 men after Scott Scrafton was sin binned and then sent off, went on to record a 25-18 win.

Van Wyk scored two of the visitors’ tries.

“We all thought we might kick it out and set up a line-out but he said ‘nah, I’ll take it’,” Van Wyk told reporters on a conference call on Monday. “Everyone was confident and he just stepped up. It was a great nudge.”

Barrett’s strike was estimated as being from 58m. Chiefs coach Warren Gatland and captain Sam Cane, however, have criticised referee Ben O’Keeffe for allowing the fullback to take the kick in front of where the incident that earned the penalty occurred.

Van Wyk, however, said he felt Barrett would have been successful even if forced back further into his own territory. “He probably had another 10m in him,” Van Wyk said. “It was a huge kick.”

Barrett’s influence was important in helping the Hurricanes to their first win of the New Zealand competition and gave them confidence that would help them heading into their match with the Highlanders in Wellington on Sunday.

“People really don’t understand what he brings to the team,” Van Wyk added. “He’s got a huge boot, big pass and he brings a lot of width to the team. He’s calm at the back. Yeah, he’s a good player.” 

Reuters

Red card no bother as Hurricanes dash Chiefs’ hopes

Lock Scott Scrafton gets a second yellow card just after returning to the field
1 day ago

Crusaders take their chances to stretch unbeaten home run

Crusaders secure two wins from two matches after beating the Auckland Blues
1 week ago

